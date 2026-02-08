Calls Mount to Suspend Boxer for “Shameful” Act After Brandon Figueroa’s Celebration Cut Short

A real act of cowardice emerged from the Brandon Figueroa vs. Nick Ball fight at the M&S Bank Arena in Ball’s hometown of Liverpool. But it wasn’t one of the two fighters who committed the act. Instead, it was someone from Ball’s corner, who also fought on the same card and even secured a win earlier in the night. So, who was it? And what happened?

The thing is, America’s Figueroa was ahead on two scorecards when he secured a 12th-round knockout win over Ball. Recovering from his second career loss to Stephen Fulton in February last year, it was his 29-year-old’s second win. Naturally, the win prompted the former WBC featherweight champion to celebrate with his team inside the ring. But that was cut short!

A team member of Brandon Figueroa was attacked by a racist

As ‘The Heartbreaker’ and his team huddled together to celebrate the win, Liverpool’s Andrew Cain walked up to the group from behind and kicked one of Brandon Figueroa’s team members on the back of the leg. The kick itself did not appear particularly forceful, nor did it seem to cause any damage.

However, the incident exposed the childish mentality Cain appeared to possess. “After that performance Andrew Cain put in tonight, he goes and kicks Brandon Figueroa’s teammate for celebrating his win,” X handle ‘The 500’ noted while sharing the clip. “Bad form and embarrassing behaviour icl smh.”

The altercation barely drew a reaction from Brandon Figueroa’s team, who remained focused on celebrating the moment, as security quickly cleared the area while Nick Ball lay knocked out on the canvas. Earlier that night, Cain had defeated Alejandro Jair Gonzalez via ninth-round knockout on the same card, earning himself a title shot against Takuma Inoue.

Despite the victory, it was a difficult outing for Cain. Gonzalez dropped him twice in the eighth round with body shots, raising serious concerns before Cain managed to rally back and secure the win. Regardless, this was not the first time Cain had found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Back in 2015, reports confirmed that Cain had hurled racial abuse at a shopkeeper.

The reason? The shopkeeper had asked Cain, who was just 17 at the time, to produce ID while attempting to purchase alcohol. He later pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment, received an electronic tag, and was ordered to pay multiple fines. Whether the boxing commission will choose to take action against Cain this time remains to be seen.

However, it is clear that the now 29-year-old has yet to learn from his past mistakes—something fans were quick to recognize.

George Kambosos Jr. gives Andrew Cain a new nickname

Reacting to the incident, former champion George Kambosos Jr. came up with a fitting name for Andrew Cain. “Who’s that little garden gnome throwing a kick? What a tosser and sore loser. Hate that s—t in our beautiful sport. Congrats, Figueroa and team @manny_boxing,” he wrote. What makes it worse is that, unlike Brandon Figueroa, Cain has barely done anything in the sport despite being the same age.

Meanwhile, this user felt Cain should be slapped with fines. “Yep, fines and suspensions should be the course for this stuff,” the user commented. Since the fight happened in Liverpool, it’s up to the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

Another user highlighted the disgrace Cain brought to boxing. “Any man doing that should be ashamed of himself. But a pro boxer doing that?? Disgraceful,” the user commented. It’s currently unclear why Cain did it, but speculation suggests he was upset because Figueroa’s team was celebrating while Nick Ball was knocked out.

Someone else appears to know who Cain kicked. “He kicked Matías Erbin (Figueroa’s physical trainer) @PF_Matias_Erbin 🤦🏽‍♂️ @ATokkers5,” the user commented. While Erbin appears to be in Figueroa’s, it hasn’t been confirmed that he was the one who was kicked.

Amid all the criticism, not everyone was against Cain. “What was shameful & disrespectful was Figueroa’s team bouncing around the ring when Ball is flat out. Where’s the respect?” the user wrote. Even if it was disrespectful, Cain proved he can stoop lower to settle scores.

Clearly, the public has turned on Andrew Cain after his shameful act towards a team member of Brandon Figueroa. Do you think he should be suspended? Or were his actions justified?