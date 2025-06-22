Canelo Alvarez Admits William Scull Fight Led to Sombre Discussion With Turki Alalshikh

Mediocrity and Canelo Alvarez are an unlikely pairing. The Mexican juggernaut has made his career on the back of exciting matchups, defeating the biggest names possible. So, when his May 3rd clash against William Scull for the undisputed middleweight crown turned out to be one of this year’s biggest duds, everyone was stunned. The bout only recorded 445 combined punches thrown, making it the bout with the fewest punches thrown in a 12-round fight in CompuBox’s 40-year history.

Consequently, there were repercussions with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh passing a strict guideline of not entertaining any “Tom and Jerry-type boxing matches.” Moreover, the Saudi Royal believes that these types of matches are an insult to fans who spend their hard-earned money to watch boxers fight. It seems even Canelo agrees with the sentiment. Before stepping into possibly the biggest clash of his career against Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez revealed the tough conversation he had with the Saudi Royal.

Canelo Alvarez is on a mission to rewrite the narrative

During the official press conference for the September 13 super fight, Cinnamon reflected on His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s tweet that was seen as a rebuke of overtly defensive fighters. “I agree with Turki Alalshikh. People want to see good fights,” he stated plainly. Pointing the finger at William Scull, the Mexican admitted that even he finds it frustrating to face an opponent who keeps dodging him. “People come to spend money to see great fights and if the other fighter comes to run on the night and doesn’t make a good fight, it’s deception,” he added.

The 34-year-old also revealed that both of them were disappointed with the entire affair, and he is ready to make amends when he faces Terence Crawford. ” [Alalshikh and I] talked after [the Scull fight] about that. It’s very sad,” he concluded. It also confirms the fact that the strict guidelines that HE Alalshikh has laid down came because of this clash.

It seems like both Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are ready to step up on the occasion. While ‘Cinnamon’ promised to make it an action-packed affair, the two-division undisputed champion is also ready to risk it all.

Terence Crawford’s path to defining his legacy

As everyone knows, Crawford is jumping up two weight classes from 154 to super middleweight for this fight. What is even more surprising is that Bud is taking such a bold step without any rehydration clause in place. During the presser, the 37-year-old doubled down on his decision because he wants Canelo Alvarez at his best.

“I don’t want no excuses. I don’t want no reasons why he don’t feel good or anything,” Crawford said during the presser. The Omaha native also revealed that he never demanded a rematch clause. As far as he is concerned, he only has one chance at history and will do everything to make it count.

Considering everything, the stacks are formidably against Terence Crawford. The only thing he has is his technical superiority and unshakable confidence in his abilities. Will that be enough to dethrone Canelo Alvarez from his throne? Well, we will get that answer on September 13th. However, as far as fans are concerned, with stakes so high, they can expect a slobber knocker of a match.

