Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford Face the Heat After “Dinner Date” With Turki Alalshikh

Now that the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight is officially set for September 13 at Allegiant Stadium, the excitement and hype are impossible to ignore. From the start, the event faced multiple hurdles. The date, the venue, and even the broadcast arrangements. UFC President Dana White, who is also involved in the promotion, openly criticized the choice of a stadium venue, calling it the one thing he “hated” about the event. “Yeah, I hate it. So because I hate it so much, you know I’m gonna have to try and figure out how to make it an incredible experience inside Allegiant,” White said. But even beyond the logistics, the promotional landscape brought its own drama.

At one point, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh appeared to sideline Dana White from the role of chief promoter and teased a date change to September 12. However, the situation was quickly resolved when both parties confirmed they would co-promote the fight and stick to the original September 13 date. Just when it seemed like all issues were finally ironed out, a fresh development has surfaced, one that has fans and insiders buzzing once again.

Just a few hours ago, @ClockednLoaded reshared a photo originally posted by HE Turki Alalshikh on Instagram, showing Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford seated together at a formal dinner. The caption read, “Turki got Canelo and Terence Crawford to sit down for a respectful dinner prior to their bout in September 😳🍽️🥊,” sparking buzz across social media. The post quickly caught fire, especially as fans began to process the sight of two fierce competitors sharing a meal just months before their highly anticipated clash.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ClockednLoaded (@clockednloaded) Expand Post

AD

Both fighters had officially arrived in Riyadh earlier for their scheduled Friday press conference and were welcomed with warm hospitality. Greeted with flowers and surrounded by fans eager to snap photos, Canelo Alvarez and Crawford were also presented with elaborate gifts, including golden swords and what appeared to be golden firearm replicas, gestures not commonly seen even in other major fight events held in Saudi Arabia. For comparison, the Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev rematch also took place in Riyadh, but the welcome there was far more subdued, making this reception all the more notable.

Following the ceremonial welcome, HE Turki Alalshikh extended a surprising invitation: a joint dinner with both fighters at the same table. While HE Alalshikh likely viewed it as a gesture of goodwill, many fans saw it differently. Some felt the cordial gesture blurred lines, arguing that boxing should remain combative, especially in the lead-up to such a high-stakes showdown. The image of Canelo Alvarez and Bud Crawford sharing a peaceful dinner opposite each other didn’t sit well with everyone, and soon enough, Instagram was filled with users voicing their mixed reactions to the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dinner before the duel? Fans baffled by Canelo-Crawford meetup

One user mocked the situation, writing, “Bro what kind of promotion is this lmao , yeah let’s put 2 guys that are supposed to fight on a romantic dinner date how cute.” The general sentiment in the comment section echoed this discomfort, with many fans finding it odd to see boxers being so cordial ahead of a big fight. Another user bluntly commented, “Rigged as usual,” suggesting that the friendliness between Canelo and Crawford gave off the impression that the fight lacked genuine competitive fire. For some, the absence of visible animosity raised questions about the authenticity of the rivalry.

Similarly, another shocked fan wrote, “What type of shit is this wtf… lame asf fighters shouldnt be having dinner together before a fight 🤡” While this kind of display is certainly unusual in boxing, it doesn’t necessarily break any rules of professionalism. The dinner was a personal invitation from His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, and given the magnitude of the event and the cultural emphasis on hospitality in Saudi Arabia, it’s not entirely surprising. For the fighters, declining the offer might have been considered disrespectful, and their attendance was likely more about formality than friendship.

“This is so awkward,” another user noted, and understandably so. The idea of smiling and sharing a meal with someone you’re supposed to go to war with in the ring can feel unnatural. While it’s not impossible to separate the personal from the professional, the image of Canelo and Crawford dining together left some fans wondering if the emotional intensity and aggression usually seen in fight buildup would still be present come fight night.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, other users continued to mock the moment. “How romantic,” one sarcastically remarked, while another simply commented, “Wtf 😂😂.” Perhaps the most biting critique came from someone who wrote, “What a joke ,,,, it’s all about the $$$$$$ ,,,, never seen two fighters haven dinner together,,,, we are the idiots buying ppv ,,,, not me ,,, but you clowns.”

Despite the backlash, it’s worth noting that the Saudi Royal was likely just showing his respect for both fighters. Cultural differences might also be at play here, just as people criticized him in the past for holding Terence Crawford’s hands during a faceoff, this dinner might be seen differently within Saudi norms. So the question remains: was the dinner crossing a professional line, or was it simply an unconventional act of respect?