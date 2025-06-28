Canelo Alvarez Confirms Timeline for Jake Paul Clash Hours From Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Clash

“If it was just man-on-man in the street, I would literally rip his heart out,” Jake Paul declared at the press conference for his June 28th showdown against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., unleashing his pent-up fury toward Canelo Alvarez. To many, the frustration is valid, after all, Cinnamon has completely derailed Paul’s 2025. Earlier this year, the reports of Canelo-Paul negotiating for a fight emerged, and the latter even confirmed it down the road. However, the Mexican played The Problem Child like a fiddle and used him as a bargaining chip to attract a massive offer from Riyadh season. As soon as he got the desired offer, he bailed out on the 28-year-old, leaving him dry.

Since then, Jake Paul has made it his mission to throw shade on the undisputed 168 champion every chance he gets, which led us to the press conference incident. For the past few days, fans were curious how Canelo Alvarez would react to these threats, and we finally got it when AFL TV recently caught the 34-year-old and immediately popped up the question.

“This week, Jake Paul said something maybe a bit untoward. He said that he’s gonna end your life. What do you make of those comments?” the interviewer asked. As expected, the 61-2-2 boxer rushed the threat without a single thought, replying, ” I don’t know. That’s a joke. Good Joke. Good Joke,” with a huge grin on his face.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Clearly not satisfied with the answer, the interviewer probed further. “How close was that fight to actually happening? Did it never really come close, or were you never interested in that fight?” he asked, wanting to know what actually happened behind the scenes. As it turns out, all the reports and speculations were right. Canelo Alvarez was never seriously considering the fight against Jake Paul. ” I’m just playing around. Not right now. I am not interested in with that fight right now,” he said.

AD

If not now, then when? Well, according to the Mexican, “Maybe when I was 50-60 years old. I will still beat the shit out of him, don’t worry,” he declared, delivering his own bold counter-threat. So, based on Canelo’s timeline, a potential fight wouldn’t happen before 2050. A pretty ambitious wait, to say the least.

Evidently, the 34-year-old is not even considering Jake Paul as a valid threat, dismissing him as a boxer. Something that the whole combat world used to do a few years back. However, with his hard work and determination, it seems like The Problem Child is turning some heads.

UFC legend surprised by Jake Paul

Ahead of the Chavez Jr. clash, DAZN Boxing released an exclusive video from the duo’s camp. The video not only involved training montages, but also sit-down interviews with special guests, choosing their winner. On Jake Paul’s side, it was UFC number 1 lightweight Arman Tsarukyan.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hearing that a YouTuber-turned-boxer has left the UFC icon completely perplexed sounds odd. But that is exactly what went down as Tsarukyan stated, “Jake is a, he’s a legend. Because like to start so late box and like to show good boxing is not easy.”

Ahalkalakets was utterly surprised by how quickly the 28-year-old has adapted to the sport, despite making his debut just 5 years ago. “Especially like to go and fight with killers, you know they’ve been doing all their life,” he added. He believes that usually, fighters who start late can never make it to the top. However, Jake Paul is different.

“I am surprised how big he is. He’s so big and uh he hits so hard,” he concluded, claiming that Jake Paul’s movements and power mirror those of a professional boxer. He confidently tipped his hat towards the 28-year-old against Chavez Jr., acknowledging his skills.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

High praise from a figure like Tsarukyan carries weight, suggesting Jake Paul might truly be sharpening his craft. Perhaps Canelo Alvarez should drop the pretense, because this fight will sell. Still, if Paul is serious about challenging the Mexican star, tonight’s fight against Chavez Jr. is his chance to showcase his skills. Will he rise to the occasion? We’ll find out soon enough.

Do you think we will ever see a Canelo-Paul matchup? Let us know your thoughts down below.