Canelo Alvarez Faces Crucial Roadblock With Terence Crawford After Ex-Rival’s Confession

Over a year ago, Terence Crawford made his 154-lbs debut. In the build-up to the Israil Madrimov fight, talks of a showdown with Canelo Alvarez began to swirl. Now, with the long-awaited bout set for September 13 at Allegiant Stadium, the anticipation grows stronger each day. The last time boxing felt such a buzz was in 2015, when Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao finally met in the ring after nearly a decade of keeping fans on hold. That fight was destined for the history books, and this upcoming clash, pitting two pound-for-pound greats against each other, feels cut from the same cloth. Fans are already split over who they believe will emerge victorious.

Amid the excitement, the matchup has also faced criticism, most of it targeting Terence Crawford’s leap up two weight classes. For the Nebraskan southpaw, who turns 38 just two weeks after fight night, some see it as a move motivated more by a career-high payday than legacy, perhaps inching him closer to retirement. Still, Crawford enjoys unwavering support from his loyal fan base, who believe he’s chasing greatness, not just a paycheck. Adding fuel to the debate, a former Canelo Alvarez opponent has now weighed in, claiming there’s only one thing Crawford needs to win.

Yesterday, John Ryder, who faced Canelo Alvarez in 2023 and lost via unanimous decision, added his voice to the conversation during a candid interview with Fight Hub TV. Ryder initially struck a pessimistic tone, claiming, Terence Crawford will be broken down by special Alvarez due to their weight and size difference. The British southpaw, who has shared the ring with the four-division champion, emphasized how much of a factor size and physicality could be in September’s clash. Still, he admitted there’s one potential crucial roadblock for Alvarez.

When asked specifically how Crawford could win, Ryder replied, “I think you just got to watch the [Dmitry] Bivol blueprint in and out. I mean, a lot of fighters getting the stick now for being runners—Tom and Jerry and whatnot. But I’d stick to what you’re good at. Terence Crawford is an excellent talent. He’s won titles through the weights, undisputed at (two) weights now. And listen, if anyone can do it, it’s him. I think the weight will be too much an issue. Canelo is a special talent, and I think the weight will play a factor in the fight.”

Ryder then wrapped up his thoughts with a note on risk and ambition, saying, “But listen, Canelo once done it. I mean, to step up middleweight. So I would like Crawford to be more at light middle to middle to build into it. But you take these opportunities when they come and that’s what greatness he’s chasing.”

In other words, Ryder feels the ideal path would have been Crawford spending more time acclimatizing to a higher weight classes before taking on a challenge like Canelo at super middleweight. However, he also respects the fact that legendary careers are often built on taking bold opportunities, even if the odds and the scales are stacked against you. However, it seems Canelo Alvarez also recently received a concerning $200 million fight update, as Terence Crawford’s camp hit back at critics.

Legacy or nothing for Terence Crawford

Renowned boxing insider and matchmaker Rick Glaser recently shared key updates from his sources. “In talking to those around @TerenceCrawford, he’s preparing for Canelo like no other fight he’s ever had,” his post on X began. While the 41-0 boxer is confident in his chances, he isn’t being loud or boastful about it. Instead, he’s keeping his approach humble and low-key, focusing entirely on the task ahead.

Even more noteworthy is how Terence Crawford’s dedication is impacting those around him. “And in Crawford fashion, he’s inspiring the other fighters in the camp,” Glaser noted, before adding, “That’s boxing the Terence Crawford way.” His relentless work ethic and grounded mindset have become a source of motivation for his fellow fighters, elevating the entire training environment.

Glaser also dismissed the idea that Crawford might show up simply to collect a payday, a criticism many had leveled at Jermell Charlo for his performance against Canelo in 2023. “So for those that think Crawford is coming to survive ala Jermell Charlo, just looking to pick up the big bag, that’s not the case,” he said. Certainly, no one compares Terence Crawford to Jermell Charlo, or to anyone else, for that matter. For a fighter of Bud Crawford’s stature and the respect he commands, this bout is about legacy.

