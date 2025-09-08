Canelo Alvarez Follows Bitter Rival Floyd Mayweather’s $450M Goals in 2027 Retirement

“Boxing is my life,” Canelo Alvarez told Box Azteca in April 2022. “My body asks me to fight. I keep training because I love boxing, I train whether I have a fight or not … 36 years old… for me that’s a good time to retire, 37 years old at the max.” The undisputed super middleweight champion has stuck to those words since he revealed his plans to say goodbye to the sport he loves so much. Now 35, ‘Cinnamon’ has a big day ahead of him!

The red-haired warrior is set to face Terence Crawford on September 14 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, live on Netflix. Following that clash, Canelo Alvarez still has two fights left under his deal with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, scheduled to carry him through 2026. Plus two more bouts in 2027. After those, he’ll finally be free. But what comes next for Canelo? Could we see him step into the role of promoter, an entrepreneur, or even a golfer?

Canelo Alvarez fancies being a promoter

In a recent interview with CNN en Español, Alvarez opened up about his vision for life after boxing. “Yes, of course. One always comes out, and I would love to support him,” Canelo told the reporter when asked whether he would support another talent who could fill his shoes. “If one day I become a promoter, I would like to be able to help the fighter in a very different way.”

Canelo himself once worked under Oscar De La Hoya, one of boxing’s greats. But after years of conflict, their relationship soured, leading to a split. Wanting to be different, Canelo expressed optimism about how he would approach promotion. “I would like to be a promoter to help and teach the fighter how it is, how he has to handle not only his career as a fighter but also his business,” Alvarez added.

Pressed further on what direction he might take, Alvarez kept his options open. “Both, maybe. But right now, as a businessman,” Canelo said during the interview, expressing desire to follow in rival Floyd Mayweather’s footsteps as a promoter/business mogul, who has a net worth of $450 million. In the meantime, Canelo’s long-time trainer, Eddy Reynoso, has revealed who Canelo would fight before hanging up the gloves.

Canelo has sights set on revenge after Terence Crawford

As Canelo Alvarez prepares for his mega fight against Terence Crawford, Eddy Reynoso has spilled the beans on Canelo’s path beyond the fight. In the same interview, Reynoso claimed the Mexican star has his sights set on avenging his 2022 loss to Dmitry Bivol. “Against Dmitry Bivol. I know Saul can beat him. We were close to doing it,” Reynoso said during the interview.

“I have confidence in Saul, because I’ve known him my whole life. I know how far he can go,” he told the reporter. Before that happens, though, Canelo’s trainer predicts a knockout victory over Terence Crawford. However, once that happens, Reynoso claimed they are targeting a February or May return against Dmitry Bivol.

It looks like Canelo Alvarez wants to end his career with a bang and step into his career as a promoter. However, only time will tell what the future holds for the future Hall of Famer. Who do you think Canelo should promote?