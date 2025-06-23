Canelo Alvarez Gives Clear Verdict on Gervonta Davis and Oleksandr Usyk in P4P Debate

“I’m hunting him,” Terence Crawford declared yesterday, offering fans a taste of what’s to come on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. But Canelo Alvarez, fully aware he’s the naturally bigger fighter, is confident he’ll have his hand raised. After all, moving up two weight classes is no small task, and Canelo knows it, too. During their press conference yesterday, he even joked about Bud Crawford, asking His Excellency Turki Alalshikh to arrange a “smaller ring” so the American wouldn’t be able to run around. Terence Crawford fired back: “The only running I’mma be doing is running upside his head,” he said, before adding with a grin, “He got a big head, too.” Despite the back-and-forth, there’s still mutual respect between the two, as Canelo Alvarez reminded fans during his sit-down with Carl Froch two days ago.

In a quick 10-minute video, just 2 days ago, British boxing veteran Carl Froch and Canelo Alvarez discussed a mix of boxing insights and light-hearted stories in his YouTube channel Froch On Fighting. When asked what he thought of Jake Paul and whether he’d ever fight him, Canelo Alvarez gave a measured response. Though fans once believed that a fight might happen, especially before he signed a four-fight deal with HE Turki Alalshikh, his answer now leaves the door only slightly open. “Not right now,” he said.

The ever-curious 47-year-old boxing analyst then asked, “Who do you think is the best active fighter right now? Pound-for-pound best, obviously you aside.” Canelo hesitated. “It’s a lot of fighter [to choose from]. I think it’s a disrespect to just mention one,” he explained, reluctant to single anyone out.

But he eventually offered a few names. “I think it’s a really good fighters there, but [Oleksandr] Usyk is one of them,” the Guadalajara native answered. Alongside Usyk, he also mentioned Gervonta Davis and Terence Crawford as part of his top picks.

Regardless of that show of respect, when Canelo Alvarez watches Terence Crawford in highlight reels, he sees a man clearly preparing to elevate his résumé even further. And as the September 13 clash at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas draws closer, it’s clear Crawford isn’t just coming for respect, he’s coming for smoke.

Canelo Alvarez shoves Terence Crawford as chaos erupts at fiery presser

Just an hour ago, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford took the stage for their highly anticipated “Fight of the Century” press conference, streamed live by Ring Magazine. The atmosphere was electric as both fighters emerged from opposite ends to face off, with UFC president Dana White, now the event’s lead promoter, standing between them. But what was meant to be a routine photo-op quickly veered into chaos when the UFC Prez, perhaps caught up in the moment, allowed the fighters to close in a little too much.

Bud Crawford leaned in, getting inches from Canelo Alvarez’s face, pushing the boundaries of a typical staredown. Canelo, visibly irritated by the proximity, took a step back before abruptly shoving Crawford with one hand, clearly signaling his discomfort. The 37-year-old southpaw didn’t retaliate, but the air instantly turned tense. Dana White jumped in to separate the two, while security swarmed around Canelo Alvarez to keep things from boiling over. Meanwhile, both camps erupted in a shouting match behind the scenes, escalating the already volatile environment.

Eventually, order was restored. The fighters returned to center stage, this time under tighter supervision as Dana White raised the Ring Magazine belt between them, though the tension still lingered in their eyes. For Terence Crawford, this fight isn’t just about glory; it’s about legacy. A win on September 13 would make him the first man in the four-belt era to become undisputed in three different divisions. Backed by the likes of Shakur Stevenson, Bill Haney, and Derrick “Bozy” Ennis, Crawford appears fully locked in. But the question now looms: Will Canelo Alvarez’s power, experience, and presence be enough to hand Crawford the first loss of his professional career? What do you think?