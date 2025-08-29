Canelo Alvarez Lands Terence Crawford in “Big Trouble” as Fans Respond to $200M Fight Preparation

The boxing world can barely sit still—and we’re not even in fight week yet. Just over two weeks from now, Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium will play host to the biggest showdown of the year: Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, streaming live on Netflix. Every little move from either fighter seems to ripple through the sport, cranking up the anticipation another notch. That hype meter spiked again recently. Why?

Well, because ‘Cinnamon’ himself dropped a fresh batch of training camp pictures. The two-time undisputed super middleweight champion has been grinding it out at high altitude in Lake Tahoe—6,200 feet above sea level—pushing his body to the limit. The message is crystal clear: he’s leaving nothing to chance in his quest to keep Terence Crawford’s hands off his treasured crown.

Canelo Alvarez reveals his sacred space

Earlier today, the 34-year-old Mexican boxing icon hopped on Instagram to share pictures from training camp with the caption reading, “Sacred space.” The pictures captured several stages of Canelo Alvarez’s day in training camp, giving fans a glimpse into how the Mexican superstar is getting ready for Terence Crawford.

But the photos are just the tip of the iceberg. The real buzz has been brewing thanks to reports about who Canelo has been trading leather with behind closed doors. According to Ring Magazine, Alvarez has been sparring with some serious firepower—double amateur world champion Yoenli Hernandez and the undefeated welterweight star Jaron Ennis.

The choice of ‘Boots’ Ennis is especially telling. Like Crawford, Ennis is a master switch-hitter, a style that has left many of Crawford’s opponents baffled in the past. Training with him is as close as it gets to simulating ‘Bud’ in the ring. Fans picked up on the message quickly, flooding social media with warnings for Crawford ahead of the fight, which has a combined purse of $200 million.

Terence Crawford is expected to get smoked

Wherever Canelo goes, his army of fans follows—and ahead of the Crawford clash, they’ve flooded social media with messages of support for their champion. Like this user, who was confident about what would happen to Crawford on fight night. “Bud in big trouble,” the user commented on the post. Interestingly, Crawford is also climbing two weight classes for the fight, which seems to be another weapon Canelo fans have been holding onto.

The next user seemed sure Crawford would regret entering the ring against Canelo. “Canelo looking lean, he’s gonna clip Crawford with a combo watch 🙏🏻🪿🪿🪿🪿🪿 they think he slow that left hook gonna smoke Crawford,” the user commented. However, Canelo Alvarez hasn’t knocked out any of his last six opponents, although four of them have tasted the canvas during the fight.

Another user was dumbfounded by all the support Terence Crawford is receiving. “Still can’t believe people genuinely think Crawford stands a chance, but that’s alright, I’m gonna have a ball trolling the Crawford fanboys after he loses😂😂😂,” the user commented. Despite moving weight classes, Terence Crawford is a one-of-a-kind boxer who has a good chance of winning the fight.

This user, however, seemed to have been rather neutral in their take. “Ain’t gone be no easy fight like y’all thinking,” the user wrote. But only time will tell what sort of fight it will turn out to be.

Meanwhile, Crawford also had people advocating for his victory. “Crawford is coming for you, Canelo 🔥🔥 round 10 is your final destination,” the user predicted. This is bold considering Canelo Alvarez has never been knocked out.

The public seems split right down the middle—Canelo Alvarez’s supporters are convinced he’ll handle Terence Crawford with ease, while Crawford’s fans are just as confident their man will shock the world. The bout is shaping up to be a true 50-50 clash, the kind of debate that only the ring can settle. So the question remains: who’s your pick to come out on top?