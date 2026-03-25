Canelo Alvarez Partners With ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ Production Company in Global Media Deal

Canelo Alvarez may have lost his last fight inside the ring, but outside, he continues to win. ‘Cinnamon’ has now partnered with the producers of the 2019 documentary series ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive,’ Box to Box Media. The production company announced the news on social media, as they partnered with Canelo’s newly minted Canelo Media for a production deal.

“Box to Box films, the award-winning production company behind some of the most influential storytelling of the past decade, announces an exclusive, worldwide production partnership [across] all platforms with Canelo Media, founded by boxing icon Saul Alvarez,” they wrote in a post on Instagram. “Through this landmark collaboration, Box to Box and Canelo Media will develop and produce a breadth of sports and entertainment content, including documentaries, unscripted and scripted originals, long-form and short-form projects, and live event specials.

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“With a vision to spark an audience evolution across boxing and beyond, stay tuned to see what’s next.”

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Notably, Canelo Media forms part of the broader Canelo Group of Companies and is being positioned as a central hub for boxing, sports, and lifestyle content. According to a report by Deadline, the new partners revealed that the creative base for the venture will be established in Mexico. However, the company also plans to develop and produce content across Latin America and on a wider international scale.

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Box to Box has already built a strong portfolio on Netflix, producing titles such as ‘Tour de France: Unchained,’ ‘Simon Cowell: The Next Act,’ and ‘Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen.’ Beyond Netflix, the company has delivered ‘Onside: Major League Soccer’ for Apple TV+ and ‘Faceoff: Inside the NHL’ for Prime Video.

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The production house has also collaborated with other athletes, including Olympic champion sprinter Noah Lyles, with whom it launched the Iconic Production banner last year. Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez has also released a statement regarding the new partnership.

Canelo Alvarez wants to bring untold stories to life

In a conversation with Deadline, the former super middleweight champion expressed what he thinks of the new partnership.

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“I’m incredibly excited to welcome Canelo Media into my expanding business portfolio,” Alvarez said. “This venture is about bringing untold stories to life, pushing creative boundaries, and building a premier platform in sports and entertainment. I’ve always believed in working alongside the best in their fields, and with Box to Box, I’ve found the right partner to do just that.”

It’s also worth noting that the story of Alvarez’s preparation for the fight against Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin is set to be turned into a documentary on Netflix.

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The Mexican superstar hasn’t fought since his loss to Terence Crawford in September last year. However, discussions are underway for a potential return in September 2026. Having previously stated that he intends to continue fighting until the age of 37—and with two bouts still remaining on his contract with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh—fans may see him step into the ring a couple more times before fully shifting his focus to ventures outside the sport, such as this one.

It appears Canelo Alvarez is actively expanding his businesses. After retail, food and beverages, fitness and apparel, the boxing legend is out to dip his toes in the entertainment sector as well. What do you make of it?