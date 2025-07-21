Canelo Alvarez Pays Terence Crawford Huge Compliment With Pound-for-Pound Admission Ahead of Superfight

Mexican boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez has always carried the weight of expectation—literally and figuratively—as he prepares for what could be the defining bout of his decorated career: the upcoming superfight against unbeaten American phenom Terence Crawford. Alvarez (63–2–2) has forged his reputation across four divisions through careful preparation and a strategic approach in the ring. In a recent exchange with Ring Magazine, he revealed something that has undoubtedly caught attention and shaken up the pound-for-pound rankings, just in time for the Las Vegas showdown on September 13.

The first tremor in the build-up came at a media stop in New York when Ring Magazine asked the red‑haired ring legend to name his current top three pound‑for‑pound fighters. Alvarez paused, acknowledged himself with a playful clear‑throat, then dropped names that has fans buzzing. When the magazine posed the question, “Right now in your pound for pound list, who’s your top 3?” the Mexican icon responded, “Beside me, ok. I think… Usyk, Inoue and Crawford.” By placing Oleksandr Usyk, Naoya Inoue, and Terence Crawford in that elite trio, Alvarez effectively conferred upon them a seal of approval from arguably one of the greatest active fighters.

But the compliments didn’t end there. At the Las Vegas stop of the press tour, Alvarez doubled down on his respect for the Nebraska native, telling assembled reporters (as quoted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution), “Crawford is one of the best fighters in the last decade, and I’m glad to be here… These big fights don’t need to talk [expletive] about each other. That’s what I think.” Reflecting on the challenge ahead, he continued (per Associated Press), “He’s a good fighter. He have everything. He’s a complete fighter. He have a large experience. He’s a great fighter. I never underestimate my opponents. I always train like I’m gonna fight Mike Tyson in his era.”

With Netflix set to broadcast this megafight free to over 300 million subscribers, and UFC president Dana White stepping into boxing promotion for the first time, the Canelo vs. Crawford spectacle has all the makings of a cultural event. With two elite champions exchanging accolades, we’re no longer wondering if this fight matters—it’s how it changes the eternity of pound‑for‑pound legacy.

Crawford reflects on Canelo showdown

In Las Vegas, the escalating tension between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez took a backseat, as the undefeated fighter from Nebraska opted for respect instead of rivalry when talking about the Mexican legend ahead of their super middleweight showdown on September 13. For Crawford, who has navigated divisions with unmatched skill, the significance of this moment transcends the belts or the money. Inside the bowels of T-Mobile Arena during the final stop of their three‑city media tour, he admitted, “I don’t even know the last time I’ve been this excited for a fight… September 13, it’s going to be a great night of boxing.”

The 41‑0 American, who has unified titles at two weights and now ventures into uncharted territory at 168 pounds, didn’t mince words about the historical weight of the occasion. As he told reporters (via the Associated Press), “Listen, this is the one… God don’t make no mistakes. It’s the reason why he waited all this time to put me on this stage with another all‑time great like Canelo. Two Hall of Famers going head to head in one of the biggest events in the last 20 years. I’m looking forward to it.” Despite having shoved Alvarez during a tense New York face‑off earlier in the tour—an action he later attributed to “hearing things he didn’t like”—Crawford has made it clear his respect for his opponent remains intact.

Beyond his reverence, however, lurks a predator’s mindset. Speaking at the Jevits Center in New York, where the intensity nearly boiled over, the Omaha technician made his intent crystal clear, declaring (as reported by Arab News), “I’m hunting him. That’s it. I’m hunting everything that he has got, and I am going to take it come Sept. 13th. I am very confident. This is my time.” For a man jumping from welterweight to face a unified super middleweight champion, the risk is colossal—but Crawford insists his pursuit of Alvarez is no mere folly.

In fact, the 36‑year‑old openly acknowledged his appreciation for the red‑haired kingpin’s arsenal, confessing during the tour (via AP), “Everything impressed me about Canelo. I’m a big Canelo fan. This is business. Like I said in the last press conference, I’m coming to take everything you got.” Respect and ruthlessness, intertwined, are what define Crawford’s approach to this spectacle. When the two finally square off inside Allegiant Stadium—the first combat sports event to christen the NFL Raiders’ home—their words of reverence will give way to fists, with one man poised to etch his name into boxing history.