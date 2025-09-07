Canelo Alvarez Puts $3.8M Watches to Work in Turki Alalshikh’s Short Promo for Terence Crawford Fight

Canelo Alvarez is no stranger to the finer things in life. From luxury cars and sprawling mansions to jewelry worth millions, the Mexican boxing icon has built a lifestyle steeped in opulence. Now, as the undisputed super middleweight champion gears up for his blockbuster clash with Terence Crawford next weekend in Las Vegas—streaming live on Netflix—he’s already indulged in another lavish purchase.

In the lead-up to the fight, both Alvarez and Crawford were part of a documentary series meant to capture their training camps. During this time, Canelo decided to take an expensive shopping trip. Perhaps inspired by the payday looming just days away, the 34-year-old dropped a cool $3.8 million on an expensive collection of luxury watches—making sure he steps into fight week shining just as bright outside the ring as he does inside it.

Canelo Alvarez arrives in Riyadh $3.8 million poorer

Clips from Canelo Alvarez’s extravagant shopping spree, shared by Happy Punch on social media, captured the Mexican superstar browsing through a dazzling array of luxury watches at Jacob & Co. At one point, he stopped at a piece that caught his eye, saying, “I really love it,” before asking, “How much is that one?” When told it carried a $550K price tag, Canelo didn’t even flinch—a man unfazed, with a net worth north of $300 million.

But the spree didn’t end there. Spotting another masterpiece worth $900K, he casually told the clerk, “I want this one.” Then came the showstopper: pointing at a timepiece valued at $1.4 million, Canelo declared, “Give me that one too.” After strapping it on, he admired it with a grin: “I have $1.4 million on my hand. I want this one too.” That alone brought his bill to a staggering $2.85 million.

According to Happy Punch, “Canelo casually dropped $3.8 million on a couple watches like it was nothing.” Meaning, he splurged another million beyond the pieces caught on camera, including an Opera Godfather and one he bought as a gift for his wife. Of course, this kind of spending barely dents his fortune—especially with $150 million set to land in his account from the upcoming Terence Crawford megafight, which boasts a combined purse of $200 million.

Adding to the spectacle, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh later released a short promo for the fight showing Canelo Alvarez’s arrival in Riyadh, where he sported one of his freshly purchased timepieces. “We are already here in Riyadh, ready for Saturday, September 13th,” Canelo said after getting off his private jet. However, Alvarez isn’t the only one who got a new watch.

Terence Crawford was gifted a $126K watch

Weeks away from the biggest fight of his career, Terence Crawford was gifted a one-of-a-kind timepeace. In Episode 9 of his Camp Life series, Crawford was presented with a $126,600 Blast Free Wheel Maillechort from Swiss luxury watchmaker Ulysse Nardin. Managing Director Matthieu Haverlan personally traveled from Switzerland to deliver the timepiece.

“Some of the most important people on the planet wear it. Michael Jordan is a good client… Jeff Bezos… When he was already big at Amazon, he was wearing a UN,” Haverlan said, placing Crawford among elite company. The 44 mm masterpiece, built in a white gold case with sapphire windows, was crafted start-to-finish by a single watchmaker.

While the watch normally comes with a silver dial, Crawford’s watch featured a unique blue silicone marquetry. “You really embody that spirit of being on top of your game, but you don’t have to brag so much about it,” Haverlan told him.

From the looks of things, Canelo Alvarez has beaten Terence Crawford by splurging more money on watches. However, will this translate to the fight on Saturday night? Who do you think will win, and which watch did you like the most?