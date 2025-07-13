Canelo Alvarez’s $500K Oleksandr Usyk Bet Elicits Dire Warning From Former Champion

In the world of boxing, confidence often walks hand-in-hand with controversy, and few embody that duality better than Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar, known for his fearless fight style and fierce discipline, is no stranger to bold moves inside or outside the ring. Whether it’s leaping weight divisions or partnering with global brands, the Guadalajara native lives life in the fast lane. But this week, that audacious streak took an unexpected turn—not in the squared circle, but in the world of high-stakes sports betting.

The drama kicked off when Canelo, through his official Twitter handle, revealed that he’d placed a jaw-dropping $500,000 bet on Oleksandr Usyk to defeat Daniel Dubois in their July 19 undisputed heavyweight showdown. His tweet read, “Over the past five years, Usyk has beaten the best. Oleksandr has very strong stamina; he’s very technical and smart. When I see someone with that kind of focus, I back them. That’s why I placed a big bet on his victory. Oleksandr, you do you!”

The post carried an image of his wager, with his expected payout estimated at $630,000 if his prediction comes out right. However, what made the post a bit suspicious was that it accompanied a clip where the undisputed super middleweight champion could be seen talking to some young guys who were doing wagers of their own. And, as per the clip, after seeing them hit big, Canelo decided to jump in and wager the massive amount on Oleksandr Usyk. The platform, on which Canelo Alvarez made the bet, shared the clip with the caption: “$500,000 in one click🔥While others are busy crunching the odds, @Canelo drops half a million on Usyk. No deep analysis, no second-guessing—just the confidence of a true champion. 1win is the place where winners play!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This conveys that the tweet from Canelo was likely an ad for the online betting platform 1win. While many fans cheered on the Mexican champ’s unwavering faith in the Ukrainian technician, not everyone was impressed. British former WBA International super-welterweight champion Anthony Fowler took to X shortly after, posting a stern rebuke that read: “Shouldn’t be encouraging gambling Canelo it’s RUINS lives.” His statement echoed a growing concern among athletes and fans alike about the role of gambling endorsements by athletes.

AD

While Canelo Alvarez isn’t the first to openly endorse a sports betting platform, with the likes of Conor McGregor, Usain Bolt, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Chael Sonnen all having openly endorsed online betting before, it does play a role in normalizing online betting. However, like it or not, it doesn’t look like it’s gonna away anytime soon.

Regardless of the message it sends, it does look like Canelo Alvarez is picking Oleksandr Usyk to take home the win on July 19. But why?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Oleksandr Usyk’s past performance may be behind Canelo Alvarez’s confidence

Oleksandr Usyk isn’t just chasing titles—he’s chasing greatness. And as the undefeated maestro prepares for a high-stakes rematch against Daniel Dubois, a jaw-dropping stat from his past continues to echo through the heavyweight ranks: no fighter has ever landed more punches on Anthony Joshua in a single round than Usyk.

The Ukrainian phenom hopes to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight world champion by dispatching Dubois once again, following a controversial first clash where a low blow from the Ukrainian cast a shadow over Usyk’s victory. This time, both men have everything to gain—Usyk seeks to cement his legacy, while Dubois eyes the summit of the sport: “the undisputed heavyweight crown,” as Harvey Burton noted in The Sun.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That legacy, however, is already stacked with iconic feats. When Usyk fought Joshua in 2021, he didn’t just win Joshua’s titles—he set benchmarks in precision. As per CompuBox, “Usyk landed 39 punches on AJ in the 10th round,” a number never before seen against the British powerhouse. That blistering round showcased Usyk’s freakish stamina, rhythm, and intelligence, averaging nearly 11 landed punches per minute.

Now 38, the former undisputed cruiserweight king and current unified heavyweight champion still looks sharp and smirking, as he did during press conferences this week. But do not count out the young Daniel Dubois yet. After surviving two tough, arduous battles against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury twice, you’ve got to wonder—at 38, are the best days behind for Oleksandr Usyk? Well, we’ll find out on July 19. What do you think?