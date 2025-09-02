Canelo Alvarez’s Popularity in America Brews Controversy With United Kingdom’s Most Famous Heavyweight Giant

In recent years, Anthony Joshua has experienced plenty of highs and lows in his career. Once celebrated for dominating the heavyweight division with an 89.29% knockout ratio, the former unified champion was forced to rebuild after back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. And just when it seemed the Watford native was on course for another title run with a four-fight winning streak, Daniel Dubois halted his momentum, a setback many consider the final nail in the coffin for Joshua’s championship ambitions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Canelo Alvarez, meanwhile, remains firmly in the spotlight. Despite delivering what many called a snoozefest against William Scull on May 3, the Mexican star continues to draw huge attention. His upcoming clash with Terence Crawford on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium has fans buzzing, as Bud Crawford will be moving up two weight classes to challenge Canelo for the undisputed super middleweight crown.

Currently riding a six-fight winning streak and having become the undisputed super middleweight champion earlier this year, Canelo Alvarez holds the No. 5 spot on ESPN’s pound-for-pound list. Yet Eddie Hearn argues his longtime fighter, Anthony Joshua, whom he has worked with, since 2013, a year after Joshua’s Olympic gold medal triumph, deserves a place on that top-10 list as well, as he stated in a recent interview with iFL TV.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When asked about Anthony Joshua’s standing among the sport’s elite, a reporter pressed Eddie Hearn with the question: “I would listen top five in the world, I’d say a top 10 million percent he has to be in there, top 5. Would you put him on if he was doing that list on?” In response, Hearn drew a direct comparison to Canelo Alvarez, saying: “I mean look, if you are with all due respect to Canelo Alvarez, if you are putting Canelo Alvarez up there, you got to put AJ up there. Because you know, Canelo Alvarez, yeah, big name fighter in America.”

via Imago September 14, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: SAUL CANELO ALVAREZ 62-2-2-39KOs of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico defeats EDGAR BERLANGA 22-1-17KOs of Brooklyn, NY by a unanimous decision 118-109, 117-110, 118-109 during PBC on Prime boxing at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240914_zsp_o117_127 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Hearn then expanded on that point, stressing AJ’s drawing power in the United Kingdom. “But AJ’s like Canelo in the UK. Arguably bigger,” he added. His statement underscored Joshua’s influence as Britain’s most recognizable heavyweight, even though recent career turns, including a missed opportunity against Jake Paul, have kept him searching for the next defining fight. With Paul now booked to face WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in an exhibition on November 14, Joshua’s camp is left weighing fresh options, with a potential clash against Tyson Fury standing out as the fight fans continue to demand.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, as Canelo Alvarez’s popularity in the United States fuels debate, Eddie Hearn insists that Joshua deserves similar recognition on the global stage. However, with Alvarez ranked among the pound-for-pound greats, can Joshua also rise to match that same level of acclaim and momentum?

AD

Yet, boxing insiders argue Joshua’s career should not be written off too quickly. At 34, heavyweights often enjoy longer primes, and AJ still ranks among the division’s top draws globally. His stoppage win over Francis Ngannou in March 2024 reminded observers that Joshua retains destructive finishing power. Critics view the Dubois loss as damaging, but promoters continue to see market value in Joshua headlining stadium events in the UK.

Canelo Alvarez compared to late Kobe Bryant by former coach

“Canelo has so many similarities with Kobe Bryant because of the ritual of the day, how they particularly want things to get done, the flow…,” Zambrano told ES News yesterday. “They both show up, and they both come into the room, they introduce themselves sort of in the same form. Very professional…” He emphasized that both men are laser-focused, always operating with the singular goal of improving.

Zambrano went on to highlight how both figures treat training with absolute seriousness. “Their time is very precious. When they’re training, their time is just about training… These guys are all business…,” he explained. Reflecting on his own experiences, he added, “You always know that you’re only there to help Canelo get ready. The same thing with Kobe, when we were training Kobe… It was a professional relationship…” He underlined this point by noting, “You’re not their friends, you’re there for business.”

Still, Zambrano stressed that both Canelo Alvarez and Kobe Bryant were “very respectful” and “nice” to him. When asked about Kobe’s boxing skills, he recalled with a smile: “He was definitely orthodox.” As for their uncanny similarities, Zambrano offered his own theory, saying, “I think when you have a mind like his, you understand the ability to compartmentalize… I mean, it’s the same thing with Canelo…”

He even pointed out the 63-2 boxer’s competitive passion for golf, where the Mexican star has won tournaments against other celebrities. That hobby has become part of Canelo’s brand outside the ring, with viral clips of his swing making rounds on social media and drawing comparisons to how Kobe Bryant also sought competitive outlets beyond basketball. For Zambrano, it was clear that supremacy takes more than talent alone, a blend of discipline, focus, and mentality that both Canelo Alvarez and Kobe Bryant possessed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That said, what are your thoughts on Eddie Hearn’s comment? And do you think Anthony Joshua should be on the top five pound-for-pound list?