Canelo Alvarez Shoves Terence Crawford as Mass Brawl Almost Breaks Out at Contentious Presser

“I’m hunting him,” Terence Crawford declared, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The build-up to the highly anticipated clash with Canelo Alvarez had initially felt flat, but that changed fast. It all started subtly, even before Canelo’s win over William Scull, when Terence Crawford fired a shot of confidence: “Good luck @Canelo in your next fight. I’m looking forward to becoming a 3X Undisputed Champion.😉” At the time, Canelo wasn’t engaging in much trash talk, knowing he was the naturally bigger man and betting on that advantage. But now, the energy has shifted.

Just days ago, the internet lit up when fans saw both fighters enjoying a warm Saudi welcome in Riyadh, even sharing a dinner table at Turki Alalshikh’s invite. For a moment, fans wondered if the fire had faded and questioned, was the fight rigged? But any doubts were erased when the press conference hit just an hour ago. Canelo Alvarez asked HE Alalshikh for a “small ring,” aiming to cut off Bud Crawford’s movement. The implication? Limit the footwork, force the fight. However, Terence Crawford didn’t flinch. “The only running I’mma be doing is running upside his head,” he snapped, before adding, “He got a big head too,” making it clear that target practice won’t be an issue. The smiles might’ve fooled some, but make no mistake, things were just getting started.

Just an hour ago, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford took the stage for their highly anticipated “Fight of the Century” live press conference, streamed by Ring Magazine. As expected, the face-off followed, both fighters emerging from opposite ends of the stage to meet at center stage, where UFC president Dana White stood between them, being the promoter of the fight. But things took a dramatic turn when Dana White, perhaps caught in the moment, let the two get a bit too close. What was meant to be a simple photo-op quickly spiraled into chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Terence Crawford leaned in just inches from Canelo Alvarez, closing the distance more than usual. Canelo, maintaining eye contact but clearly uncomfortable with the proximity, began backing up slightly to avoid contact. As the stare-down intensified, Canelo Alvarez abruptly pushed Terence Crawford with one hand, clearly signaling that the space had been invaded. The 37-year-old didn’t retaliate, but the energy turned volatile. Dana White quickly stepped in to separate the two, as security surrounded Canelo to prevent the situation from escalating any further. In the background, both camps erupted in verbal exchanges, adding more fuel to an already heated atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eventually, the tension was reined in. The two fighters came front, this time under tighter control, with Dana White holding up the Ring belt as they posed with fire still burning in their eyes. For the Omaha southpaw, this fight is more than just another bout, it’s a legacy-defining opportunity. If victorious, he would become the first man in the modern four-belt era to be undisputed in three separate weight divisions. With the support of names like Shakur Stevenson, Derrick “Bozy” Ennis and many more behind him, Crawford is locked in. And come September 13, he wants no excuses from Canelo Alvarez.

Terence Crawford dares greatness against bigger Canelo

Although Terence Crawford is the naturally smaller man, he made it clear there will be no weight restrictions on Canelo Alvarez come fight night. Speaking to reporters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Omaha native explained why he chose not to include any catchweight or rehydration clauses in the contract. “Because I want him at his best,” Crawford said firmly. “I don’t want no excuses. I don’t want no reasons why he don’t feel good or anything. I want him at his best.” He also mentioned he didn’t push for a rematch clause, though he didn’t confirm whether Canelo Alvarez had secured one for himself. On paper, Terence Crawford holds a slight edge with a 3½-inch reach advantage and a half-inch in height. And when the two finally squared off at the kickoff press conference, they looked nearly identical in size and build.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, Canelo Alvarez seems to approach the bout with equal seriousness. “This is going to be one of my best fights in my history. For me it’s very important to win this fight. I love boxing. I love winning. I’m a winner so I’m very excited to be in the ring already,” the Mexican star said. With both fighters sharing an intense drive and mutual respect, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Now, as fight night edges closer, fans are left buzzing over not just the matchup but the intensity displayed so far. Was the dramatic shove during their face-off just staged for hype? Or a genuine crack in the calm before the storm? And more importantly, can Terence Crawford, despite the size disadvantage, truly give it his all against one of boxing’s most seasoned champions? What do you think?