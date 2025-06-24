Canelo Alvarez Summed Up in One Word by Former Opponent Ahead of $200 Million Terence Crawford Clash

“I’m happy that I got the experience with a legend. It was the most important thing for me in my career. I changed the mindsets of a lot of people,” Edgar Berlanga told The Ring in an interview a few months ago. He had just been taken down by one of the sport’s biggest stars. Yet despite the loss to Canelo, he remiained optimistic.“It was the first time in my career that I was having fun in the ring. I enjoyed the fight. We were talking sh-t and taunting each other. It was like two brothers fighting each other.” But despite the mutual respect early on, it seems Berlanga still has some unfinished business against Canelo Alvarez. And now, he’s here to spill the tea fresh.

Since turning pro in 2016, Edgar Berlanga has racked up 16 straight knockout victories, building a reputation as a power puncher. But things began to shift in 2021 with a unanimous decision win over Demond Nicholson, marking the start of a trend where wins no longer came by stoppage. After a three-year knockout drought, The Chosen One finally earned a sixth-round KO over Padraig McCrory, only for the celebration to be short-lived. Just seven months later, he stepped into the ring with Canelo Alvarez and suffered the first, and so far only loss of his professional career.

Though Edgar Berlanga got an easier opponent for his comeback fight following the loss to Canelo Alvarez, scoring a first-round TKO over Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz, he now faces a much tougher challenge. On July 12 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, Edgar Berlanga will step into the ring against unbeaten British contender Hamzah Sheeraz, in one of the undercard of the Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda title clash. And during one of the recent pre-fight interview sessions, The Chosen One chose to speak his mind without filter. In a video shared by DAZN Boxing just a few hours ago, Berlanga was asked by Showbizz The Adult to give one-word responses for a list of fighters’ names.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAZN Boxing (@daznboxing) Expand Post

AD

The first name thrown at Berlanga was his upcoming opponent, Hamzah Sheeraz. His response? A blunt and dismissive: “Trash.” Next came the name Canelo Alvarez, who would fight Terence Crawford on September 13 in Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas in a bout worth $200 million. Without hesitation, Berlanga, who had been complimentary of the Mexican star months ago, simply said, “Super trash.” Clearly, the bitterness from his lone career loss still lingers. Despite once speaking about the value of the experience, the defeat seems to have stirred deep resentment in the 28-year-old, who now shows zero hesitation in taking verbal shots.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The rapid-fire questions continued. When asked about William Scull, Berlanga called him “a top dancer.” For Shakur Stevenson, however, he showed respect, answering “legend.” But when the name Oscar De La Hoya came up, Berlanga fired back with “stripper,” taking a jab at the Golden Boy Promotions boss. The session continued with more names, including Gervonta Davis and Jaime Munguia, each met with sharp, often savage replies. So while the 23-1 boxer insists that Canelo Alvarez isn’t strong enough to defeat Terence Crawford, it’s Canelo Alvarez who sees himself as the toughest challenge Crawford will ever face.

Is Canelo Alvarez the rubik’s cube Bud Crawford can’t twist?

Undefeated Terence Crawford is taking a bold leap by jumping up two weight classes to challenge Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super-middleweight title on September 13 in Las Vegas. Canelo, who recently reclaimed all four world titles with a dominant win over William Scull, enters the bout in his natural weight class and believes his physicality and experience will be too much for Crawford to overcome. “I’ve been not favourite, a favourite. I’ve been in both situations but I’m going to be very disciplined,” Canelo Alvarez said. “I have experience, power and I believe I have advantages on my weight. It’s going to be a good fight but I’m here to win.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Crawford, a four-weight world champion, remains undeterred by those questioning his decision to move up. Rather than letting the skepticism weigh him down, he’s using it as motivation. “It just motivates me to go out there and put on a great performance. This is my homecoming fight,” the 41-0 boxer said, firmly stating his intentions to win by any means necessary.

Canelo Alvarez, on the other hand, views this bout as one of the most significant in his already legendary journey. “This is going to be one of my best fights in my history,” he declared. With both fighters fully locked in, one fighting to make history, the other to protect his legacy, the stage is set for a collision that could redefine the landscape of modern boxing. So, the question is: will Canelo Alvarez’s size and power prevail, or will Terence Crawford defy the odds once again? WHat do you think?