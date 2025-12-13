Canelo Alvarez to Break His Long-Standing Tradition for Terence Crawford Rematch

Former undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez has never taken a rematch after suffering a loss. However, that’s not the only tradition he is willing to break after his devastating loss to Terence Crawford in September. ‘Bud’ produced a boxing master class to dominate Alvarez and secured a unanimous decision. Since then, TV Azteca reported that the Mexican superstar has been plotting a rematch with Crawford.

Meanwhile, Crawford’s coach Bernie Davis has revealed that the only way ‘Bud’ may consider a rematch would be if he gets paid the big bucks. How big? Well, he wants $100 million for the fight. While there’s no update on whether those terms are met, Canelo does have two more fights left in his contract with the money man—His Excellency Turki Alalshikh. And to make the fight happen, Alvarez is also willing to break his long-standing tradition.

Canelo Alvarez breaks five-year streak

According to Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN Knockout, Canelo Alvarez’s head trainer, Eddie Reynoso, has confirmed that the Mexican star will not compete in May, breaking a tradition he has followed for years. “The renowned Mexican coach and manager, Eddie Reynoso, has just confirmed that Saul Canelo Álvarez’s return will be [by] September,” Rodriguez said in his report, per translation. “This, looking for a rematch against Terence Crawford.”

That said, Reynoso clarified that this does not mean negotiations between Canelo and Crawford have progressed. Rodriguez claimed that Crawford remains Plan A for Canelo’s return in September. But nothing has been finalized. For context, the last time Canelo did not fight during Cinco de Mayo weekend was in 2020, a disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, his absence in May has also been influenced by recent elbow surgery.

With Canelo out of the picture, May is now expected to feature a clash between David Benavidez and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. Premier Boxing Champions has reportedly approached the Nevada Athletic Commission to secure a Las Vegas date, and Benavidez has further supported that timeline by announcing his move up to cruiserweight for a May 2 bout against Ramirez after his recent win over Anthony Yarde.

While Reynoso has not outlined a clear Plan B for Canelo, recent developments could offer clues about his next opponent. The WBC recently stripped Terence Crawford of his title after he failed to pay $300,000 in sanctioning fees, leaving the belt vacant. Hamzah Sheeraz and Christian Mbilli are now set to fight for the title, and the winner could emerge as a potential opponent for Alvarez, despite Canelo coming off a loss.

While this remains speculative, capturing that belt could position Alvarez for an undisputed showdown with Crawford in a future rematch. Despite confirmation from Eddie Reynoso, though, Canelo’s former promoter thinks he knows what Canelo wants next.

Oscar De La Hoya says Terence Crawford ain’t it

Oscar De La Hoya believes Canelo Alvarez is unlikely to jump straight back into elite competition following his loss to Terence Crawford. He suggests the Mexican star will instead look for an easier assignment. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Golden Boy Promotions chief said, “I think Canelo is going to try and pick a soft opponent for his next fight.”

However, De La Hoya is not convinced that Turki Alalshikh will approve such a move. “Given the fact that he has such a lucrative contract with Turki [Alalshikh], I don’t think Turki is going to let him,” he added. “I don’t think Turki will allow him to fight a softie, because there is a lot of money being paid out to Canelo.”

Looks like Oscar De La Hoya was proven wrong. But Canelo Alvarez may not end up fighting Terence Crawford anyway, which will prove Oscar right. But what do you think? Does Canelo Alvarez really want a rematch with Crawford? Or is this just posturing?