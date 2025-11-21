Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Rematch Enters Negotiation

Canelo Alvarez might be on the verge of doing something he’s never done before—pursuing a rematch after a loss. The Guadalajara star fell to Terence Crawford via unanimous decision in September, in a bout widely billed as the biggest fight in recent years. And to its credit, the showdown lived up to the hype—two pound-for-pound greats meeting in the center of the ring, producing a spectacle fans won’t soon forget.

While Crawford became the undisputed super middleweight champion, the defeat marked only the third loss of Canelo’s 68-fight professional career, following setbacks against Floyd Mayweather in 2013 and Dmitry Bivol in 2022. But this time, things are different. For the first time, ‘Cinnamon’ appears ready to chase revenge, with reports indicating that negotiations for a rematch are already underway.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford 2 might be on the horizon

Marcos Villegas, the owner of Fight Hub TV on YouTube, tweeted, “Looks like [we are] getting Canelo vs Crawford 2.” At first, fans didn’t take the update too seriously. But that changed when a report from Mexico appeared to confirm the same development. TV Azteca, a major Mexican multimedia conglomerate, reported that Canelo Alvarez has entered negotiations for a rematch with Terence Crawford.

“Before the end of 2025, Saul Canelo Alvarez was on a visit to TV Azteca in his home and talked about the plans for the next year, where he will embark on different sports projects. In addition, he reiterated that his priority above the ring is the rematch against Terence Crawford, who is already negotiating, and wants to accommodate the place,” TV Azteca reported, according to translations.

After the report surfaced, Villegas reposted the TV Azteca update on X, writing, “This [is] why I said looks like [we are] getting Canelo Crawford 2.” It’s also worth noting that Canelo Alvarez still has two fights remaining on his deal with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, who made the first fight possible. So, a rematch is far from unrealistic. And ever since Crawford won and became a three-division undisputed champion, murmurs of a rematch have been circulating.

However, Jake Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian recently revealed that Crawford had accepted a last-minute offer to fight Jake Paul after Gervonta Davis was sued by his ex-girlfriend. On top of that, some believe Terence Crawford may want to pursue a title at 160 pounds next. This would make history if he becomes undisputed in the middleweight division or just wins a title to become a six-division champion.

While the Canelo–Crawford rematch has reportedly just entered negotiations, not everyone is convinced it’s the fight that needs to happen next.

Roy Jones Jr. wants ‘Bud’ Crawford to pursue legacy

Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford’s future remains boxing’s biggest question, and Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. believes the answer lies at middleweight. Fresh off a dominant win over Canelo Alvarez that made him a five-division champion and the undisputed king at 168, Crawford has hinted at both retirement and chasing one final legacy piece. For Jones, the path is clear.

“I think he should go down and win a title at 160, and close it off—that’s fire,” Jones told The Ring. He also dismissed the need for a Crawford–Canelo rematch, adding, “Canelo can do anything he wants to. He’s done so much already… Canelo can probably either take the rematch or close the door because Canelo has done way more than enough.”

With Janibek Alimkhanuly and Erislandy Lara set to unify on December 6, Crawford could soon have a three-belt target—and a chance to secure yet another historic milestone.

Having said that, yet another big night awaits boxing if Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford could agree to have a rematch. Crawford doesn’t appear to have a reason to say no, and a lucrative offer could sway him back into the ring. But do you think it will actually happen?