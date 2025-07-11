Canelo Alvarez’s Coach Issues Passionate Statement Following Francisco Rodriguez Failed PED Test

Things have seemed to turn for the worse for Eddy Reynoso. Earlier this year, Canelo Alvarez‘s long-time coach came under scrutiny when his boxer, Jaime Munguia, failed a recent d**g test with ‘A’ and ‘B’ samples coming back positive after his rematch with Bruno Suarce.

Just as things were simmering down, another PED controversy engulfed the trainer as Francisco Rodriguez Jr, the newly crowned WBC interim flyweight champion, had an “adverse analytical finding” in his VADA test following his shocking win over Galal Yafai. Unsurprisingly, Reynoso came under the firing line. So much so, that the renowned trainer had to release a statement clearing his role with Rodriguez Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eddy Reynoso denies responsibility

The trainer took to his Instagram, telling everyone that his relationship with ‘Chihuas’ is merely superficial and non-operational. “First and foremost, I am not Francisco’s coach or manager, whom I had the pleasure of meeting in person just yesterday,” he declared. The 48-year-old framed his partnership with Rodriguez Jr as marketing support, helping the boxer to get the championship fights. He has helped countless boxers like this and, despite the controversy, will continue to do so. All because he has a passion for this sport. “In the way we supported Francisco, we have supported many fighters, and we will continue to do so until God allows us to,” he added.

AD

Regarding the recent PED controversy, he bears no responsibility in this instance. “Regarding the positive test result in his recent fight, it will be Francisco who will have to make the pertinent clarifications regarding the same,” he clarified. In fact, in his own words, the Jalisco native was not even at the venue to make any kind of claim. And while he supports the 33-year-old in this tough time, he does not appreciate his name being thrown in another PED controversy.

Reynoso revealed that he had a very limited role in his fighters’ nutrition. “In my position as a trainer or manager, I have nothing to do with my fighters’ nutrition plans. I don’t cook for the fighters, I don’t buy their food, I don’t give them supplements, I don’t recommend supplements, and I certainly don’t give them banned substances. I support drug testing and clean boxing, and I hope that everyone I work with shares the same values,” he concluded. Therefore, holding him accountable for the boxer’s oversight in a domain beyond his influence is unjust.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDDY REYNOSO (@caneloteam) Expand Post

Ever since the Jaime Munguia incident, many experts have come to Reynoso’s defense, citing a similar thing. Last month, even Canelo Alvarez broke his silence, addressing the media about the situation regarding his stablemate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Canelo Alvarez rushes to his trainer’s defense

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Canelo Alvarez showed his undeterred support for Munguia. “Regarding Eddy and Munguia, we are fully behind Munguia,” Canelo said as per translations. The undisputed 168 champion further defended his trainer. Interestingly, his arguments were the same as what Reynoso claimed in his statement.

“People blame Eddy. He doesn’t handle supplements or meals, just so you understand. Eddy only trains him, that’s it,” Alvarez clarified. The 34-year-old also revealed he recently had a talk with Reynoso to “avoid issues like what’s happened.” According to Canelo Alvarez, the trainer should manage all aspects of his fighters, including meals and supplements.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, we have seen lapses in Reynoso’s camp even when he is completely in charge. In 2018, even Canelo Alvarez was on a similar boat. Ahead of his fight against Gennady Golovkin, he tested positive for trace amounts of the banned substance clenbuterol. But given the long history of Canelo and Reynos, it is not surprising that the 34-year-old will support his trainer.

That being said, Francisco Rodríguez Jr. needs to clear his name quickly, otherwise the WBC flyweight title shot will be gone in an instant. As for Reynos, let’s just hope his future fighters do not turn out the same way. What are your thoughts on the matter?