Canelo-Crawford Undercard Fighter Picked by Turki Alalshikh Faces Dana White Roadblock

On September 13th, Turki Alalshikh and Dana White will deliver boxing’s grandest stage yet. With the Canelo Alvarez–Terence Crawford blockbuster bout streaming on Netflix without any PPV fees, the world will be watching. So, the spotlight will not only be on the two superstars, but the whole undercard will get their chance to shine.

His Excellency, very well aware of the scale of this clash, recently promised to fill the undercard with youngsters. “The world will be watching Riyadh Season’s Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight of the century on Netflix. And for that, I want to load the undercard with young, hungry fighters who deserve the chance to perform under the bright lights,” he wrote on his X.

The GEA chairman then extended invitations to several young talents for the undercard, and appears closer to securing one. On Friday, MMA India posted on Instagram that Nishant Dev, India’s first Matchroom-signed boxer, who burst onto the scene with a first-round knockout win in his January debut, is likely to feature in the lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While HE Alalshikh and Eddie Hearn are eager to showcase Nishant Dev on the Canelo vs. Crawford undercard, a hurdle remains. Boxing insider, Angelo Reyes, commented on the post that the 21-year-old is already slated for the Hitchins vs. Kambosos undercard in New York on June 14. “Nishant Dev is fighting Saturday on the undercard of Hitchins vs Kambosos in NY…as long as he doesn’t get hurt then hopefully he will be on the undercard of Canelo vs Crawford in Las Vegas September 13th,” he wrote.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA India (@mmaindiashow) Expand Post

Furthermore, while His Excellency is keen on featuring the Indian prodigy, Dana White holds the final say as the event’s official promoter. “Turki Alalshikh made suggestions on who he wanted, but Dana White is the promoter so we don’t know who the “undercards” will be yet until it’s announced🤔,” Reyes added. So, until Dana White confirms the undercard himself, take every report with a pinch of salt.

With Dana White’s approval still pending, a win on the Hitchins vs. Kambosos undercard could be a game-changer for Nishant Dev. After all, he’s shouldering the hopes of nearly 1.4 billion people.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dana White and Turki Alalshikh: A hope for 1.4 billion dreams

In a nation obsessed with cricket, only a true standout can carve out a legacy in another sport. So far, Nishant Dev has done that. After a heartbreaking exit from the Paris Olympics 2024, Dev turned professional, and it might have been the right move. Eddie Hearn, who was already a fan, signed him without a moment’s hesitation. Earlier this year, he became the first Indian boxer to make his pro debut on U.S. soil.

In a recent BoxingScene interview, the 24-year-old reflected on his boxing journey so far. “Before, people in India only liked cricket. But right now, when they see me, they really support me after the Olympics. Like, there is only one guy who is in professional boxing and making India proud,” he said.

Coming from a small town in Haryana, Dev is challenging a nation that idolizes cricketers but often sidelines other sports. “I think in a few years I will be the biggest star of Indian boxing and Indian athletes,” he added. While his confidence is admirable, it is a long and solitary journey.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Landing a place on the undercard of this year’s most significant boxing event would be a fantastic opportunity for Dev. While Dana White hasn’t given his approval just yet, Dev has a prime opportunity to showcase his worth. Is he capable of making it happen? Let’s hope he does. This moment will solidify his standing. A star will rise to the occasion. It has the potential to motivate numerous Indians to put on their gloves.

Do you believe Nishant Dev has earned a place on Dana White’s card? Share your opinions in the comments below.