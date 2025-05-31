Canelo Rushes to Eddy Reynoso’s Defense After Jaime Munguia’s Failed Drug Test

Jaime Munguia has found himself in the middle of a storm after testing positive for exogenous testosterone metabolites in a sample collected by VADA a day after his rematch with Bruno Surace. Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez, Munguia’s stablemate and former rival, has come to trainer Eddy Reynoso’s defense, trying to save his long-time coach’s name from getting muddied amidst the ongoing PED scandal.

You see, Munguia fought Canelo Alvarez in May 2024, suffering his first career defeat at the hands of the Mexican superstar. He rebounded with a win soon after. However, in December last year, he fought Surace for the first time and suffered a shocking KO loss. Soon after, he joined Canelo’s team and started training under Eddy Reynoso. Fueled to get his revenge, the pair had their rematch on May 3rd. Munguia got his revenge as he defeated Surace via unanimous decision, but his A Sample came out positive in the subsequent VADA testing. This has caused many to blame the veteran trainer, as Munguia is one of the many who have tested positive for PED while under Reynoso’s tutelage.

This brings us to May 30, when Canelo addressed the media about the situation regarding his trainer and gymmate. “Regarding Eddy and Munguia, we are fully behind Munguia,” Canelo said as per translations. “Only he knows what happened. In the end, he knows what occurred.” The 34-year-old defended his trainer, claiming that Reynoso merely trained Munguia and nothing else.

“People blame Eddy, saying he doesn’t handle supplements or meals, just so you understand, Eddy only trains him, that’s it,” Canelo continued. He further added that he had advised Reynoso that when he takes in a new fighter, he should handle everything, including meals and supplementation, to “avoid issues like what’s happened.”

Despite playing defense for Reynoso, Canelo Alvarez showed trust in his former opponent, noting, “We trust Munguia, he will clarify soon.” Regardless, if Munguia tests positive again in his B-sample, he will likely face suspension, and the result of the rematch could be overturned. It’s also worth noting that Canelo himself had tested positive for trace amounts of the banned substance clenbuterol.

This occurred before his 2018 fight against the legendary Gennady Golovkin. Nevertheless, Canelo and Reynoso have a long history of working together. The pair started working together in 2005 when Canelo was merely 15 years old, so it shouldn’t really be a surprise that Canelo Alvarez would defend his trainer.

More importantly, though, Munguia has released a statement since testing positive.

Ahead of Canelo Alvarez, Jaime Munguia broke his silence on positive PED results

Jaime Munguia has released a statement following the positive result of his A sample. “Throughout my boxing career, I have undergone numerous anti-doping tests and have never tested positive,” Munguia said in a statement.

“I was tested twice during this training camp, and both results came back negative, which is why receiving this notification of an adverse finding has been a complete surprise to me.” Munguia insists he’s committed to proving his innocence. “Several experts have explained that there are multiple ways contamination can occur, and I am fully willing to undergo any retroactive, current, or future testing to demonstrate that I have always been a clean athlete.”

That being said, Jaime Munguia will have to clear his name and hope the B-Sample comes out negative to avoid the repercussions. In the meantime, Canelo Alvarez has highlighted that their trainer, Eddy Reynoso, has nothing to do with any of it. What are your thoughts on the matter?