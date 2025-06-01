Canelo’s Blunt Claim Forces Jake Paul to Respond After Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Verdict

There was a time when Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was competing against Canelo Alvarez to determine who is the face of Mexican boxing! The pair was embroiled in deep-rooted and genuine animosity leading up to their May 6, 2017, boxing match. However, they are in completely different places in their careers today. While one is about to appear in the biggest fight of the year, the other is fighting a YouTube boxer, Jake Paul.

Though Canelo and Chavez Jr. aren’t on friendly terms, the Mexican superstar has set aside past issues with his fellow Mexican boxer to make a blunt and daring prediction for his upcoming fight. Chavez Jr. will lock horns with ‘The Problem Child’ on June 28, 2025, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and Canelo has no doubts about who will get their hand raised by the end of it.

While appearing in an interview in Mexico, Canelo, who will face Terence Crawford on September 13th in Las Vegas, shared his blunt prediction for the Paul-Chavez Jr. fight. “I’m rooting for Chavez,” he told the media. “I think it’s for him to redeem himself, and it’s a great opportunity.” It’s worth noting that the son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez has been on a decline in recent years.

Besides his poor performance and inactivity, he has tackled addiction issues and even had brushes with the law. Regardless, Canelo added, “I fully trust that he will secure that victory. I wish him all the best.” When asked whether he truly believes the 39-year-old could beat ‘El Gallo,’ the Mexican superstar spoke from the heart as he claimed, “Julio should win. With good prep and focus, he should come out on top.”

This quickly caught Jake Paul’s attention after his boxing promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, posted the clip on Instagram. Sharing the clip on his story, Paul wrote, “🤭🤭🤭,” suggesting Canelo doesn’t know what he is talking about. Canelo and Paul have their own unique dynamics. Before settling on his fight against Chavez Jr., Paul had approached Canelo for a fight.

However, the 34-year-old ditched him to sign a four-fight deal with Saudi Royal His Excellency Turki Alalshikh earlier this year. Since then, the 28-year-old has had a problem with Canelo, and he hasn’t been shy about making it known.

Jake Paul rips into Canelo Alvarez

One of the first things Jake Paul did after getting sidelined by Canelo was rip into the future Hall of Famer. In a fiery video, the social media sensation hurled accusations at Canelo for choosing money over legacy, saying, “You’re a money-hungry squirrel chasing your next nut.” Paul claimed both sides had signed a deal for their bout.

However, Canelo backed out due to pressure from His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, who allegedly warned that if Canelo fought Paul, their deal would vanish into thin air. Later in the saga, Alalshikh claimed, “Canelo only fights real fighters.” To this, Jake Paul clapped back, “Claiming he’s fighting real fighters, but he’s fighting Crawford, a 135-pound fighter, and running from a real fighter like David Benavidez.”

That being said, it appears Canelo Alvarez has set aside his issues with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to predict Jake Paul’s loss in the upcoming fight. However, with the performances Chavez Jr. has put forth, it’s highly unlikely that would happen. Do you think Chavez Jr. can win?