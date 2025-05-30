Canelo’s Camp Under Fire After Jaime Munguia’s Failed Drug Test in Boxing Star’s Allegations

How would it feel to finally get your revenge on an opponent, only to later discover that the victory may have come under the influence of performance-enhancing d—-? For Jaime Munguia, the taste of redemption has quickly turned bitter. After suffering a shocking loss to Bruno Surace in his hometown, the Mexican star chased a rematch with one goal: to right the wrong. And he seemed to do just that on May 3, securing a decision win on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull. But now, with Mike Coppinger reporting that Munguia tested positive for PEDs, that triumph is under serious scrutiny. His credibility is on the line. And so is his legacy!

A couple of months after his first career defeat to Canelo Alvarez, Jaime Munguia joined forces with Eddy Reynoso and began training in the Sierra Nevada mountains. The move seemed to rejuvenate him. He knocked out Erik Bazinyan later that year, and what followed was a fight against Surace. But with Coppinger’s report confirming a positive d— test for a sample collected during the Surace rematch, the win may not stand. And now, with the spotlight turned on Reynoso’s camp, questions are flying fast. And answers may be just as hard to come by.

According to Mike Coppinger of The Ring, VADA has officially informed all relevant parties that Jaime Munguia’s A-sample tested positive for exogenous testosterone metabolites. The sample in question was collected on May 4 in Riyadh, just one day after Jaime Munguia claimed a unanimous decision victory over Bruno Surace in their rematch. As it stands, the 45-2 boxer has 10 days to request testing of his B-sample. If that sample also returns a positive result, the 28-year-old could face suspension, and his win may be overturned to a no-contest, casting a cloud over what was supposed to be a story of redemption. But this isn’t the first time a fighter under Eddy Reynoso’s tutelage has been embroiled in a PED controversy.

In 2018, Canelo Alvarez tested positive for clenbuterol ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with Gennady Golovkin. Though Canelo blamed the result on contaminated Mexican meat, a defense accepted by the commission, he was still handed a six-month suspension that delayed the bout.

Fast forward to 2021, and it was Oscar Valdez, another Reynoso fighter, who tested positive for the banned stimulant phentermine. The result came just ahead of Valdez’s title defense against Robson Conceição. Despite the positive test, the WBC allowed the fight to proceed, citing differing testing protocols. At the time, Reynoso, 44, distanced himself from the controversy, telling ESPN in Spanish, “I’m not their nutritionist, I don’t give medical advice. I’m the trainer, I teach technique and that’s it.” However, the backlash didn’t end there.

Even Devin Haney weighed in on the matter in 2021, taking to X to voice his frustration. “Eddy Reynoso whole camp on that shit 💉.” And 4 years later, Devin Haney has taken a firm stance in the fight against d—–. The former undisputed lightweight champion has committed himself to year-round d— testing under the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

As a result, Victor Conte, founder of BALCO Laboratories and a vocal proponent of stricter d— testing in sports, praised the move. “Devin Haney is the only pro boxer in the world doing 24/7/365 drug testing,” Conte noted. “Hopefully, more boxers will be willing to do year-round testing and provide leadership for the clean boxing movement.”

Meanwhile, as the storm swirls around Jaime Munguia, it’s clear that Eddy Reynoso now faces more scrutiny than ever. And yet, one notable fighter seems to have distanced himself from the camp just in time. Who is it?

Teofimo Lopez dipped before the PED scandal hit Jaime Munguia’s camp

While Teofimo Lopez‘s long-standing tensions with two-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford have been well documented, it now appears that the 27-year-old WBO super lightweight titleholder has also distanced himself from a former ally, the two-time undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

Originally, The Takeover was slated to train under the guidance of 2021 Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year Eddy Reynoso, working alongside Canelo in preparation for his May 2 bout against interim titleholder Arnold Barboza Jr. at Times Square. However, due to logistical hurdles, Reynoso was unable to oversee Lopez’s camp. At the time, Lopez expressed disappointment over the missed opportunity. But recent developments suggest that frustration may have turned into something deeper. Why, you ask?

During a recent Instagram Live session, fans pressed Lopez on where his loyalties lie ahead of the anticipated September showdown between Canelo and Terence Crawford. And in a surprising turn, Lopez threw his support behind Crawford with a clear strategy in mind. “I’m gonna go for a Crawford because then… let’s say he beats Canelo, I get ammunition. So when I fight him, I beat Crawford…beat Canelo,” Lopez said. He followed it up with a subtle jab at Canelo’s style, saying, “I don’t want to be heavy, flatfooted, planted anyway. I’m a boxer. Pretty damn good boxer too.”

That said, despite their differences, Teofimo Lopez has made it clear he’s backing Terence Crawford in the upcoming clash against Canelo Álvarez. As for Jaime Munguia, all eyes remain on the fallout from his PED scandal and what consequences may follow. So what’s your take on Munguia’s failed test and Lopez’s unexpected switch of allegiance?