Canelo: Terence Crawford Is Better Than Floyd Mayweather, Dmitry Bivol

Boxing’s rich and storied history has given rise to countless legends—fighters who thrilled audiences and captured hearts with their skill, courage, and charisma. But how would today’s stars fare against the icons of the past? Canelo Alvarez, a modern legend in his own right, is set to face Terence Crawford on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In Canelo’s eyes, Crawford might just be better than them all—past or present.

That list includes the likes of five-division world champion and one of the few boxers to retire undefeated—Floyd Mayweather. And that’s not all. Other names include Felix Trinidad, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Dmitry Bivol, and more. So why, you might ask, would Canelo overlook such an elite roster of legends to give Crawford the ultimate nod of respect? The answer lies in a revealing interview.

Canelo recently sat down for an interview with Ring Magazine, where a striking moment revealed just how highly he regards Terence Crawford. “Canelo Alvarez could only speak when he heard a fighter who he thinks is better than Terence Crawford,” Ring revealed. As the host read through a list of boxing legends, Canelo remained silent—passing over each one, effectively placing Crawford above them all. In addition to the previously mentioned names, the list included Artur Beterbiev and Bernard Hopkins.

Interestingly, while Canelo hasn’t shared the ring with every fighter on that list, two of them have defeated him. In September 2013, Floyd Mayweather handed Canelo his first career loss, outboxing him en route to a majority decision win. Then, in May 2022, Dmitry Bivol delivered Canelo’s second defeat, using sharp jabs and slick footwork to control the fight and keep Canelo at bay. Considering Crawford is better than both, Canelo might be in for some serious trouble.

Notably, Crawford is moving up two weight classes for this bout, which naturally puts him at a physical disadvantage. However, many experts believe that his superior footwork, timing, and switch-hitting abilities could give him the upper hand against Canelo. The biggest concern for Crawford, as pointed out by analysts and trainers alike, is engaging with Canelo in close quarters. With Canelo’s devastating power at short range, trading punches in the pocket could be a costly mistake.

What’s even more compelling is that Canelo isn’t the only one who believes Terence Crawford is the best fighter in the world.

Oleksandr Usyk says Terence Crawford is the best fighter ahead of the Canelo Alvarez fight

Ahead of the mega fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has weighed in on who he believes is the best fighter in the sport, and it’s not himself. Before defeating Daniel Dubois in their rematch last month, Usyk told Carl Froch in an interview, “I think it’s Terence Crawford.”

Even though Usyk is ranked No.1 on The Ring’s pound-for-pound list, Usyk humbly deflects that honor, giving the credit to the undefeated Omaha native. “I’m not the best fighter in the world,” Usyk added. “That is Terence Crawford.” Meanwhile, Crawford, who considers himself to be the top fighter in boxing, believes a win over Canelo will cement that belief.

While it’s hard to say definitively whether Terence Crawford is truly better than every legend mentioned in the interview, what he’s accomplished so far is undeniable. An undefeated, two-weight undisputed champion with a resume full of dominant performances—Crawford has already carved out a place in boxing history. But if he manages to beat Canelo Alvarez, he’ll become the first male fighter in history to become an undisputed champion in three different weight classes. Do you think he can?