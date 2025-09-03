Canelo vs. Crawford: Netflix Slammed as Mexican Fans Face “Hard Blow” Amid Special Belt Reveal

Ten days remain before the boxing world turns its eyes to Las Vegas for the biggest fight of 2025. Canelo Alvarez will put his undisputed super middleweight crown on the line against Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in a showdown that promises history. This time, however, fans won’t have to shell out nearly $100 for a pay-per-view. Thanks to Netflix, the entire card will stream live worldwide at no extra cost.

That’s, of course, beyond a monthly subscription on Netflix—just $7.99 at its cheapest tier in the United States. For most boxing fans, it’s a welcome change from inflated PPV prices. But not everyone is happy. In Mexico, where Canelo’s fights have traditionally aired for free, viewers now face a subscription wall due to Netflix’s exclusive global rights. Even WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has voiced his disapproval of the arrangement.

Free fights over cheap fights on Netflix, says Mauricio Sulaiman

In the Mexico City-based sanctioning body’s most recent press release, Sulaiman said, “The Mexican people will be deprived of shouting with joy on the night of this traditional Mexican holiday.” In fact, it will be the first Canelo fight in 16 years that won’t be free to watch in the country. TV Azteca has been airing Canelo’s last 21 fights, and before that, their competitor, Televisa, aired Canelo’s fights before Canelo signed a deal with Azteca.

Regardless, the WBC president claimed he hopes Netflix will reconsider and allow Canelo vs. Crawford to air on free television in Mexico. “The formula is very simple: air it live on Netflix for all those who have the platform and after [Netflix’s] program ends, then enter a delayed broadcast,” Sulaiman explained per The Ring. He highlighted that the soccer match between Club America and Guadalajara would end at 11 p.m. local time, after which fans can watch the fight.

However, Claro Sports reported that Sulaiman claimed, “[Netflix] didn’t even want to negotiate for a delayed broadcast. A hard blow to the sport and the Mexican people.” This comes as WBC revealed their new belt specifically designed for the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. ESPN KnockOut reported on X, “Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the WBC, showed off the belt that will be contested between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. The title pays tribute to the state of Tlaxcala.”

While Mexican fans are preparing for the heavy blow, Crawford’s trainer has predicted another will come on fight night.

Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre predicts Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Crawford’s trainer, Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, isn’t too big a fan of the entire size narrative ahead of the fight. Crawford is climbing two weight classes for the fight, and Canelo, having knocked out light heavyweights in the past, some believe Canelo will overwhelm Crawford. McIntyre, however, disagrees. “He ain’t the bigger guy,” he told The Ring. “He ain’t.”

He insists Crawford has dealt with power punchers before, citing wins over Errol Spence Jr., Kell Brook, and Israil Madrimov. While Alvarez hasn’t stopped anyone since Caleb Plant in 2021, his fists still carry danger. Even so, McIntyre is unmoved. “I don’t give [an expletive] about that power. The power isn’t going to be able to sustain him throughout the fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Asked for the key? McIntyre smiled, saying, “Timing.”

It appears Mexican fans will have to buy a Netflix subscription like the rest of the world to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. Will this lower the number of viewers? Unlikely, but everyone will find out when the fight happens.