“Can’t Fool Yourself” Teddy Atlas Sure of Manny Pacquiao’s Fate in Mario Barrios Clash

To return after a four-year hiatus is no easy feat, even for a young fighter. Manny Pacquiao is 46 years old and had bid farewell to the squared circle to enjoy retirement in 2021. Even an exhibition fight is such a risk after the wear and tear the PacMan has gone through. However, the Filipino icon will put on the gloves for a title shot directly against one of the most skilled welterweights of the current times, Mario Barrios.

As expected, the fans are worried, and no matter how much Pacquiao and his team try to paint a historic comeback picture, questions are being raised. Ever since the announcement by the WBC president of the match, experts have bombarded social media with doubts and criticism. Teddy Atlas is the latest to join that train as he predicted a horrible outcome for Manny Pacquiao.

Manny Pacquiao knows the reality

In a recent episode of his talk show, The Fight With Teddy Atlas, the legendary trainer rained down on the former eight-division champion. “I just think you are playing with fire. No matter how much you move the furniture around, you still know what room you are in. You still know what room. You can’t fool yourself,” he declared.

Meaning? Well, Atlas is simply calling out Manny Pacquiao‘s team, who are claiming that the 46-year-old is still in good shape. According to the trainer, that is not the case at all. No matter how much they train, they can’t escape ageing and the ring rust in such a short time, and Manny Pacquiao knows that.

“He’s in a room where he is 46 years old with 72 fights. I rest my case, counselor,” Atlas concluded, predicting a win for Mario Barrios. According to the trainer, it is not just age. PacMan was one of the most active fighters we have ever seen and has 72 total fights under his belt. That wear and tear remains with the boxer all his life, and the Filipino is trying to deny that.

Well, according to Teddy Atlas, that won’t work, and Pacquiao might be in for a rude awakening. While Atlas only questioned the 46-year-old’s comeback for safety reasons, another prominent boxing figure slammed the bout, dismissing it as a shameless money grab.

A mere cash grab

Recently, FightHype had a chat with Floyd Mayweather‘s uncle, Jeff Mayweather. During the conversation, the interviewer probed Manny Pacquiao’s return question. “You know, Manny’s back. Like, does it sort of shock you a bit, Jeff?” he asked. As it turns out, the former IBO champion was indeed caught off guard. Yet, he appeared to harbor more frustration toward this fight.

Why? Because this fight is taking away chances from young boxers. “To be honest, it’s unfair to guys who have fought to try to rise up to the ranks. That’s not cool. I don’t think that’s cool,” Jeff Mayweather proclaimed. However, the trainer knows that he can’t help it and has to accept the reality, but his frustration surged when Mayweather labeled the fight “a money grab.”

While he was unable to answer whether Manny Pacquiao needed such a payday or not, his opinion on the fight is set, and nothing can change that. Furthermore, given the nature of boxing, it won’t be wise to rule out the money objective completely.

Well, no matter the reason, the truth is that Manny Pacquiao is coming back and will put his health at risk. Let’s just hope he can achieve what he sets out to do while staying reasonably safe. Do you think Pacquiao has any chance against Mario Barrios? Let us know your thoughts down below.