Carl Froch Startled as John Fury Continues Verbal Assault During Live Broadcast

When Tyson Fury rolls into town for a press conference, it is almost guaranteed that his father, John Fury, won’t be far behind. True to form, Fury Sr. ensured the spotlight didn’t stray too far from him. At the launch presser in London, United Kingdom, promoting the April 11 showdown with Arslanbek Makhmudov, he sparked fresh chaos by unleashing a profanity-laden tirade at his long-time rival, Carl Froch.

“He has already started, he startled me a little bit,” Carl Froch told Anna Woolhouse during an interview at the presser, as John Fury could be heard screaming at him in the background. “He mentioned my name, ‘Carl Froch, if you wanna have it, let’s have it.’ I don’t know what he wants me to have. Let’s just [get a move on]. Let’s be professionals.

“I was looking around for security and realized I’m stood next to Lennox Lewis,” Froch later added during the interview. “And you’ve got my back, haven’t you? He’s got my back.”

The incident started before Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov sat down to address the reporters. Fury Sr. had charged downstairs, where the media was carrying out their pre-fight obligations. Froch, joined by legendary heavyweight Lennox Lewis, was talking to Woolhouse about Fury’s return since he suffered two losses to Oleksandr Usyk. But that peace was suddenly broken by Fury Sr.

“Get that f—ing Carl Froch here,” the 60-year-old said after a brief exchange with Lewis. “If he wants it, I’m here. If you’re not willing to put up shut up. Run like a b—h Carl Froch, run like a b—h. ‘All them f—ers calling me John Fury on the f—ing video like I’m afraid of any man that walks. I’m afraid of no man, only God Almighty, and I’m here to prove it to you all.”

Fury Sr. eventually exited the area, but the verbal jabs kept flying in the direction of ‘The Cobra.’ The bad blood between the pair stretches back years, largely fueled by Froch’s repeated criticism of John Fury and the role he plays in his son’s career. The former world champion had even threatened to knock out Fury Sr. during talks of a potential showdown between them.

This was after Fury headbutted a member of Oleksandr Usyk’s team. Yet, as has often been the case at events involving Tyson Fury, John Fury’s theatrics did not end there.

John Fury kisses Tyson Fury on the head after shouting at Carl Froch

After the headlining fighters finally sat down on stage to talk about the fight, Fury Sr. was initially seen sitting next to his son. However, that didn’t last long, as he stood up to make an announcement.

“Can I stop you there?” Fury Sr. asked. “I’ve made my points here. Tyson, I love you, son. Spencer [Brown], come here, you are his manager.”

He gave his son, Tyson Fury, a kiss on the head, and swiftly got out of there in ten seconds, which left host Josh Denzel scratching his head. All of it was clearly a stunt to drum up attention for the fight.

But in case you don’t remember, Fury Sr. has gone far beyond just screaming at someone. He famously flipped a table during his other son Tommy Fury’s presser with KSI in October 2023.

Clearly, there’s nothing John Fury wouldn’t do to make sure his son’s fight grabs as much attention as it can. So, did the entire thing hype you up for the bout?