Caroline Dubois Fires Back After Callout From Jake Paul’s Latest Signing

Jake Paul has been on a tear, not only in his boxing career, but also in his bid to sweep up all the top talent in women’s boxing. After signing the likes of Chantelle Cameron, Savannah Marshall, and Shannon Courtenay recently, Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) has now inked a deal with a three-weight world champion, who is potentially on a collision course with Caroline Dubois, the younger sister of former IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois.

Who? Well, it’s none other than the current WBO lightweight champion Terri Harper. The 28-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision win over Natalie Zimmermann in May this year. Immediately after, the Doncaster, Yorkshire native called out Dubois, the WBC lightweight champion, for a unification fight. In fact, the pair have been taking jibes at each other for a while now, but a fight has failed to materialize. However, with Harper’s signing with MVP, she is hoping the fight can finally be made.

“Excited to announce my signing with @MostVpromotions @jakepaul @nakisa_bidarian 🤩,” Harper announced on X. “The next chapter of my career is going to be the best one yet…big fights only!! [Caroline Dubois] let’s go 😤,” she added, calling out Dubois for a fight again. Unsurprisingly, this caught Dubois’ attention, who defeated Bo Mi Re Shin in March earlier this year, and quickly responded by accepting the challenge. “Congratulations. But it takes 2 to tango ‘champ’ I want this fight next,” Dubois wrote back.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“I’m speaking to my team everyday to ensure this happens next. I hope you can keep that energy and make sure your team work for this fight to happen next.” Although a fight hasn’t been announced between the pair, fans have long been expecting to hear the good news, especially since both fighters are ready to make the all-British clash. However, the question is, does Harper’s ambitions match those of her promoter? MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian shared his take on Harper’s future recently.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Terri Harper has lots of options besides Caroline Dubois

Since the signing, Bidarian appeared in an interview with Sky Sports, where he addressed Harper’s signing with MVP. He compared Harper to signing seven-division champion Amanda Serrano, who has become the poster child of the MVP. Regardless, when asked about Harper’s future, Bidarian put forth several names, including Dubois.

via Imago Caroline Dubois attends The BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards 2019 at Television Centre, White City, London, England, UK on Sunday 24 November 2019. Picture by Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon.

“I think there are some big fights for her. Caroline Dubois, who has fought on Sky a number of times. We’re excited about the potential of that fight,” Bidarian told the reporters. He also pointed at their new fighter, Stephanie Han, suggesting Harper could fight her as well. But the biggest name came at the end.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Holly Holm… so that’s another potential fight for Terri Harper,” Bidarian said.

Clearly, MVP has big plans for Terri Harper. While Caroline Dubois is part of those plans, it’s yet to be seen whether this fight ends up happening or not. Until then, both boxers will have to be satisfied with online jibes at each other. Would you like to see this fight?