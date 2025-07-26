Caroline Veyre vs. Licia Boudersa Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Rati

On July 26th, while the whole of Detroit will be waiting for their hometown hero Claressa Shields on her historic undisputed heavyweight title defense, the undercard will feature another crucial bout for women’s boxing between Caroline Veyre and Licia Boudersa.

The duo will battle for their first-ever WBC-sanctioned glory with the featherweight silver title on the line. The winner could get the chance to fight the WBC champion Tiara Brown next. Both boxers, born in France, have been waiting for this opportunity for a while now. And now that the opportunity is in front of them, they won’t shy away. So, before the duo face each other for their first shot at glory, let’s see what you can expect from this fight.

Predicting Caroline Veyre vs. Licia Boudersa: Who has better stats and record?

On paper, the duo’s record and stats are in complete contrast to each other. Starting with the French-Canadian Caroline Verye, the 36-year-old made her professional debut in 2022. Her professional record currently stands at 9 wins and 1 loss across 10 fights, with her sole defeat coming against Joana Chavarria Lopez last year. However, it was her amateur career that caught the eyes of everyone, with her crowning moment being when she represented Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Though she lost to the Italian Irma Testa in the quarterfinals, she did manage to catch enough eyeballs to help break into the professional scene.

On the other hand, Licia Boudersa has been grinding in the professional circuit for almost a decade now. Despite being 4 years younger than Caroline Veyre, the 32-year-old made her professional debut in 2015 and has a record of 24-3-2 with 4 KOs. On the other hand, the Montreal resident has recorded 0 KOs in her career.

So, on paper, the 32-year-old holds a slight advantage in terms of records. However, if we dive a bit deeper, it tells a different story. The pair will face off in a 10-round bout with two-minute rounds. So far, Boudersa has fought in six 10-round matches, losing two, with all her other fights being six rounds. In contrast, Veyre has a 1-1 record in 10-round bouts but brings more experience in longer fights, with only three of her matches having fewer than eight rounds. Given the high stakes on July 26th, this experience could be a key factor.

Caroline Veyre vs. Licia Boudersa: height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Caroline Veyre stands at an impressive 5’5 (166 cm) with her weight in her last fight coming at 125.5lbs (56.9 kg). On the other hand, given that this will be Boudersa’s just second bout outside France and first in America, her exact height remains unlisted. However, based on her social media photos, she appears taller than her opponent. Additionally, she outweighs the 2015 Pan Am Gold medalist, with her most recent recorded weight at 130 lbs (59 kg).

In terms of odds, SportsBet Australia and DraftKings consider Caroline Veyre the heavy favorite. The 36-year-old is trumping her younger opponent with odds of -1000 to +600. This is mostly because of the unbelievable momentum that the Montreal resident is on since her debut. Undoubtedly, it will be a clash of styles with the bookmakers choosing Veyre’s technical precision against Boudersa’s aggressive pressure.

Knowing that this win could define or derail their careers, the outcome is far from certain. While Claressa Shields grabs all the attention, they’ll quietly begin their journey toward featherweight greatness. What do you think? Will Caroline Veyre be able to justify the huge odds in her favor, or will she crumble under Licia Boudersa’s relentless pressure? Let us know your thoughts below.