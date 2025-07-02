Chavez Jr. Branded A “Quitter” By Teddy Atlas After Jake Paul Loss

It’s often said that the fight game tests not only fists but faith—and no one diagnoses that balance better than Teddy Atlas. Known for his piercing insights and unapologetic honesty, the veteran trainer and commentator has long insisted that boxing is far more about the brain than the biceps. As he puts it, “75% is mental.” And in a recent breakdown on his YouTube show The Fight with Teddy Atlas, it was Julio César Chávez Jr.—the son of a boxing icon—who found himself under Atlas’s microscope after his loss to Jake Paul.

During the episode, Atlas and his co-host dove into what separated physical survival from psychological surrender. The co-host opened the floor, noting how “the mental side—or the shortcomings—of Chávez did show in this fight.” Atlas didn’t disagree. In fact, he leaned in, crediting his late mentor Cus D’Amato for coining a term he believes fits perfectly: “a game quitter.” With no hesitation, Atlas said, “He didn’t try to win… that’s a game quitter.”

Atlas explained that such a fighter isn’t lacking courage. In his words, “He’s got heart. He’ll go in there. He’ll take punches. Sometimes honestly, he’ll take more.” But taking punishment isn’t the same as fighting to win. And that’s where Chávez Jr. fell short. “He didn’t have the wherewithal, the confidence, the discipline to do what he has to do to win,” Atlas explained. “It starts with belief. Not skill. Not will. Belief.”

In a particularly sobering moment, Atlas compared the situation to a fight most fans remember vividly: Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield I. “Your beloved Tyson was a game quitter in that fight,” Atlas declared. “He took awful punishment. He showed tremendous heart… but he didn’t try to win.” He clarified that this wasn’t a matter of physical quitting, but rather a surrender of intent.

Chávez Jr., according to Atlas, fell into a similar mental trap—absorbing damage, surviving, but never showing the will to change the course of the fight. He went further, explaining that for fighters in this position, taking punishment becomes a shield against criticism. “This way, people won’t say, ‘Oh, gee, he quit,’” Atlas said. “Instead, they’ll say, ‘He got the crap beat out of him, but man, he showed guts.’”

Atlas imagined the voice of his mentor—Cus D’Amato from above, saying: “Teddy, you see that? Another example of a game quitter.” For a fighter with the legacy name of Chávez, such a label cuts deep—especially when it’s coming from one of boxing’s most respected minds.

And just when you thought the post-fight heat had cooled, Jake Paul himself tossed gasoline on the fire. From silencing boos inside the arena to posting a chaotic, mocking caption on Instagram, The Problem Child didn’t just walk away with the win—he made sure everyone knew it. Yet, amid the backlash, a few key voices in the fight game stood tall beside him.

Support in the spotlight: Tsarukyan’s timely prediction and Paul’s statement win

Jake Paul’s victory over Julio César Chávez Jr. at the Honda Center was met with boos, but the former YouTuber didn’t flinch. Responding to the hostile crowd after his unanimous decision win, he snapped back: “Shut the f**k up.”

Paul dominated the early rounds against Chávez Jr., who looked hesitant and sluggish despite encouragement from his legendary father. Though the former world champion landed a few solid shots in the fifth round, the effort came too late. For Paul, this wasn’t just another win—it was a critical step toward legitimacy, marking his second 10-round victory, a milestone for professional recognition in the sport.

While many fans online cried “rigged,” UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan stood firm in support. In a pre-fight DAZN Boxing feature, he had confidently picked Paul to win, citing his improved skills and dedication. After the fight, he returned to Paul’s Instagram post to write: “Congrats 💣,” visibly satisfied that his prediction had aged well.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who previously fought Paul, also added a “Congrats” in the comments. Meanwhile, Paul soaked in the win with a photo carousel and a fittingly chaotic caption: “Hahahaahhahahahajajajajajajajajajsjjajajaja W.” Love him or hate him, the momentum behind Jake Paul continues to build—and even top-tier MMA fighters are starting to take notice.