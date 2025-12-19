Cherneka Johnson Tattoos: Meaning and Story Behind Back, Maori, and Other Inks

Just hours before the blockbuster heavyweight clash between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, fans are already turning their attention to the Netflix-backed main card. Meanwhile, the prelims also deliver their own headline-grabber, as bantamweight undisputed female champion Cherneka Johnson prepares to face Amanda Galle in a 10-round showdown at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

The fight is generating extra buzz because it pairs with the Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley matchup on the same card, bringing veteran stars from both boxing and MMA into the spotlight. Still, Cherneka Johnson especially captures attention, as at 30, she impresses fans not just with her skills in the ring but also with her tattoos and distinctive style, which are quickly setting trends among boxing enthusiasts.

Cherneka Johnson’s back, Maori, and other tattoos: the touching story behind her ink

Cherneka Johnson has built her reputation not just through her talent and beauty but also by making a mark in women’s boxing. She holds an 18-2 record and has competed across numerous boxing promotions during her nearly nine-year professional career, consistently grabbing headlines. Yet, her tattoos give her an even more striking and distinctive persona.

Honoring her Māori heritage, ‘Sugar Neekz’ wears traditional Māori designs on her shoulder that extend to her back. Known as Tā Moko, these tattoos represent a deeply meaningful cultural art form from New Zealand’s indigenous Māori people, traditionally carved into the skin with chisels called uhi rather than needles.

In addition, Johnson inks the Māori flag on her left arm and the Australian flag on her right. She also tattoos her late brother Levi’s name on her chest, honoring him after he tragically died in a nightclub stabbing. “I’m dedicating this to my brother, and I’m so glad I got the job done – I know he’s here in my corner,” said Cherneka Johnson.

Moreover, she decorates her thighs with a Blackwork Floral Mandala on the left and a Dia de los Muertos design on the right, celebrating Mexican traditions that honor life and the deceased. On her right biceps, she sports a butterfly tattoo, and on her wrist, she displays a cross tattoo, reflecting her Christian faith and devotion to Jesus.

How Cherneka Johnson’s early life shaped the rising boxing star

Cherneka Johnson was born on March 3, 1995, as the eldest child in a Māori family in New Zealand. Facing limited opportunities at home, her family moved to Brisbane, Australia, when she was 16, where she enrolled at St. Peter Claver College.

A year later, ‘Sugar Neekz’ discovered boxing on the local scene. Captivated by the sport, she committed herself fully and joined the Albert Boxing Club, training alongside future world champions such as Skye Nicolson and Che Kenneally.

She launched her amateur career in 2011, quickly rising through Australia’s regional ranks. Representing her country, Cherneka Johnson won junior world championships and collected numerous accolades, completing around 60 amateur fights.

Seeking to take her career to the next level, she relocated to Warrnambool in 2016. As her profile grew, she became one of the first female boxers to join OnlyFans, further boosting her visibility. Over 20 professional fights, she has been defeated only twice, most recently in 2023.

Tonight, Cherneka Johnson will make her second appearance under the MVP promotion, with everyone watching her closely.