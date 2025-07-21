Chris Eubank Jr. Camp Clears up Conor Benn Rematch Uncertainty in Six-Word Admission

The British fight scene had been buzzing ever since Chris Eubank Jr. outpointed ‘The Destroyer’ at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in April, sealing a unanimous decision win but leaving behind as many questions as answers. The bout, fought amid months of animosity, seemed destined to spark a sequel. Yet as summer rolled on, whispers grew louder—was the rematch even happening? Frustrated with the lack of development from Eubank Jr’s side, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, who footed the bill for the first one and had already announced the part two for September 20 in London, pulled financial backing from the rematch. Conor Benn’s camp accused the Brighton-born fighter of stalling. “This rematch falling apart had nothing to do with me,” said a frustrated Conor Benn. Then came Eddie Hearn’s final word. “At the moment, the fight between Eubank and Benn is dead,” he admitted to BBC Sport a few days ago.

However, a new admission has emerged from Chris Eubank Jr’s camp. Eubank Jr.’s manager, Napper Amoakoh, has now revealed that, for them, the fight is still very much on. Speaking to BoxingScene, Amoakoh said, “Yeah, we’re still sorting out some small logistics, but it’s a fight Chris [Eubank Jr.] wants next. He’s not trying to do no other fight.” In six words, he answered the question that many had been asking for weeks: “Conor Benn’s a fight he wants.”

He continued, “He wants to do part two, just like his dad and Conor’s dad did, and nothing has changed.” Amoakoh elaborated on what’s caused the holdup, explaining, “Listen, a fight of this magnitude, the contract’s massive. There’s a lot of things we want to go over. So there’s just a few minor things that Chris didn’t like last time, he wants to fix this time. The fine details of it, I can’t really say at the moment because it’s lawyer to lawyer conversation, but we’re just waiting for updates… They announced the date, they didn’t announce the venue, so that’s why the lawyers are speaking right now. So yeah, as soon as we know, we’ll let the public know.”

via Imago 26th April 2025 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England Fatal Fury Middleweight Boxing, Chris Eubank Jr versus Conor Benn Chris Eubank Jr throws a right hand upper cut at Conor Benn PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12779717 HenningxVonxJagow

The manager also dismissed talk of any strict deadlines, claims Benn had made during his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. “Yeah, listen, there’s been no deadline,” Amoakoh clarified. “Eddie [Hearn] is just doing his job as Conor Benn’s promoter, making his interviews a bit more interesting or making it seem like he’s applying pressure. But I haven’t got no text or email saying any deadline, nor has Chris, nor anyone else in our team. So I don’t know about any deadline.”

Now, all eyes shift to the calendar. If the September date can’t be revived, November looms as the likely landing spot, per reports from both TalkSport and Bad Left Hook. Meanwhile, if this matchup fails, Conor Benn is already eyeing a move back down to welterweight and a possible fight for the world title.

Conor Benn inserts himself into the equation

The boxing world hasn’t stopped talking since Manny Pacquiao’s latest return to the ring. The 46‑year‑old icon, who came out of retirement after four years, went toe‑to‑toe with WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand this past Saturday. In flashes, the Filipino legend’s speed and reflexes looked as sharp as ever, enough to spark conversations about how he continues to defy age and the usual decline that comes with it. Yet despite Pacquiao’s spirited performance, the night ended in frustration for his supporters as the judges ruled it a majority draw, keeping Barrios’s title intact and leaving fans clamoring for a rematch.

But before those rematch talks could gain real momentum, another contender jumped into the frame. Conor Benn has had his share of ups and downs. Despite a turbulent stretch marked by a suspension and questions over his career trajectory, Benn has kept himself within striking distance of the division’s top, with WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman previously confirming he’s eligible to challenge for the belt.

Benn’s intentions toward Barrios have been no secret either. As far back as late 2024, the London‑born fighter had been linked to the San Antonio native, with his promoter Eddie Hearn and several analysts calling a Benn‑Barrios clash a “no‑brainer” for the WBC welterweight crown. Barrios himself hasn’t dismissed the idea, telling Yahoo Sports, “I think [Benn is deserving of a world title shot]…a fight with Conor Benn would be a very exciting fight.”

Now, Benn has made his stance crystal clear. Posting via Pro Boxing Fans on Instagram after the Manny Pacquiao‑Mario Barrios draw, the Briton wrote: “Barrios, congratulations on keeping your title. If it makes sense, let’s run it next.” With that, the 28‑year‑old has officially forced Barrios into a decision: take on the rejuvenated Filipino legend in a high‑stakes rematch, or grant Benn the shot he’s been chasing. Either way, the welterweight division just got a little more complicated—and a lot more intriguing. But what about the Eubank Jr. clash? It seems the next few days will reveal the answer.