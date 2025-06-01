Chris Eubank Jr Following Mike Tyson’s Footsteps With Netflix Series Announcement

April 26, 2025 might be the best night of Chris Eubank Jr.‘s career so far. Not only did he get a definitive victory against Conor Benn and mend his relationship with his father, but his popularity skyrocketed immensely.

In the coming months, his calendar is packed. Not only is the Next Gen preparing for a rematch against Conor Benn, but if everything goes according to plan, he might get a title shot against Canelo Alvarez down the road. While it seems like his professional career is finally taking off completely, his life outside of the ring is also buzzing as he teased his acting debut following the footsteps of his idol, Mike Tyson.

Chris Eubank Jr.’s newest chapter

On Sunday, Chris Eubank Jr. took to his Instagram story to announce his casting in the second season of the Netflix series The Gentleman. The Guy Ritchie action/crime drama series premiered in 2019 and will return in 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gentlemen (@thegentlemen)

The IBO middleweight champion uploaded a behind-the-scenes picture from the set featuring director Ritchie. Earlier this week, Netflix announced the return of the series with new cast members and the caption, “My acting debut incoming🎬 for @thegentlemen 🔥🥶,” by Chris Eubank confirmed the reports.

According to a TV insider, “Chris will play a boxer, and a big part of The Gentlemen is about fighting because it’s a sport the gangsters in the show are embroiled in.” With this, the 35-year-old is now following the footsteps of his idol Mike Tyson, who himself had his own show, Mike Tyson Mysteries.

The adult animated television series ran for 6 years, from 2104 to 2020. It featured a fictionalized version of Mike Tyson solving mysteries with his electric team. The show followed a similar satirical take on the mystery-solving genre, like Scooby-Doo and Jonny Quest. Fans loved the show as it got an audience score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Eubank family is no stranger to the camera as Next Gen’s father, Chris Eubank, also had his own reality show, At Home with the Eubanks. So we can be a bit relieved about the nervous jitters. However, in a surprising turn of events, it seems like even Eubank Sr. is a fan of the show and is waiting desperately for the second season.

Eubank Sr.’s connection with the show

After revealing the IBO middleweight champion’s role in the series, the TV insider dropped another bomb. He mentioned how Ritchie often involves boxing in his movies. “Most notably Snatch, which had Brad Pitt as a bare-knuckle fighter,” he added.

“But the part Chris Eubank Sr likes is the aristocratic element,” he added, revealing how Britain’s boxing icon loved the show even before the inclusion of his son. Why? Well, he can simply relate to the chaotic world that Ritchie has shown us. “After all, he was once the Lordship of the Manor of Brighton, a title he purchased, making his fortune boxing in the Nineties,” he concluded.

With his latter part of 2025 and next year filled, this is the perfect opportunity for Chris Eubank Jr. to try his hand in different fields. And let’s just hope that his debut is solid and he can attract more roles in the future.

