Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn Rematch in Jeopardy After Eddie Hearn’s ‘Not Gonna Wait’ Update

Following the dramatic April 26 clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, talks of a rematch between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn quickly gained momentum. Last month, it was revealed that the two would battle it out again on September 20. However, promoter Eddie Hearn has now admitted the highly anticipated sequel is far from guaranteed. Despite boxing powerbroker His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s announcement and Ring Magazine’s report last month pointing to the September date, uncertainty has crept in. While the bout is still expected to take place at an as-yet-unconfirmed venue in London, Chris Eubank Jr’s camp appears hesitant. Why?

The 35-3 boxer’s manager, Elliott Amoakoh, revealed in multiple interviews that a team of lawyers is now handling negotiations for the potential rematch. Meanwhile, Benn’s promoter, Hearn, insists the terms of the second fight will mirror those of their first meeting. The most contentious aspect of that initial agreement, however, was the 10 lbs rehydration clause, which restricted both fighters from weighing more than 170 lbs on fight day, a condition that remains a sticking point as talks continue.

Naturally, the rehydration clause had a far greater impact on Chris Eubank Jr., the significantly bigger man, who was rushed to the hospital and reportedly suffered from severe dehydration shortly after his victory. That grueling process may now be a major deterrent for Eubank, who seems reluctant to go through it again. So now, Eddie Hearn has acknowledged this hesitation and has begun considering alternative opponents for Conor Benn. “If Eubank messes around, if his bum goes for the fire, then we’ve got to look at other options,” Hearn told Boxing News yesterday.

Hearn elaborated further on the situation. “He’s been told about the date; I believe [that the Riyadh Season event organizers have] given him an ultimatum to say [that September 20 is] the date. So we’re not going to wait around for Eubank. If he ain’t ready, he ain’t ready. That’s over to him,” Hearn said, emphasizing that the ball is now firmly in Eubank’s court. And why wouldn’t it be?

Before their April 26 fight, HE Turki Alalshikh told Sky Sports, “Whoever is the winner, we are working in the future to have him fight against Canelo. If Eubank wins, he will have the chance to do Canelo at the beginning of 2026.” While Canelo Alvarez’s third opponent under his current four-fight deal now seems likely to be Hamzah Sheeraz, who recently floored Edgar Berlanga on July 12 at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Eubank remains a potential candidate either for that bout or the fourth and final fight.

However, if Eubank is targeting a clash with Canelo, he would need to wait more than a year for that opportunity to come together. Whether he’s willing to sit out that long or face Benn in the meantime remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: if Chris Eubank Jr. does choose to meet Benn in a rematch, he shouldn’t expect any favors.

Conor Benn plots a painful sequel for Chris Eubank Jr.

Conor Benn, having tasted the first defeat of his professional career at the hands of Chris Eubank Jr., the loss has clearly left its mark. Eubank, leveraging his size and experience, outmaneuvered Benn, who had moved up in weight for the highly anticipated showdown. The result left Benn visibly distraught, and during the post-fight press conference, he admitted, “I need to do better.”

While attending the British Grand Prix, Benn spoke to Sky Sports and offered insight into his new approach for the second bout, which is likely to take place in London. “I’m going to go in there and steam straight into him. Same as the first one, less emotional, shall we say. Less heart, more brains, you know?” he said.

Moreover, reflecting on the fight in a recent interview with DAZN, Benn even called it a learning experience. “I’m always ready. I want to correct my wrongs. It was experience gained and lessons learned, and I plan on adapting everything to get the W. It was one hell of a fight, and I’ve no doubt September 20 will be even better,” he said. That said, can Conor Benn turn the tables and avenge his loss to Chris Eubank Jr. in their rematch? What do you think?