Chris Eubank Sr. Accepts Lennox Lewis’ Offer Amid Comeback Buzz

Chris Eubank Sr. hasn’t stepped into the ring since his two back-to-back losses to Carl Thompson in 1998. His friend, Lennox Lewis, on the other hand, retired in 2003 after a memorable sixth-round stoppage win over Vitali Klitschko. Despite competing in different weight classes, it seems the two British boxing legends are plotting a return. But not in the way fans might expect.

Instead of lacing up the gloves for a fight, Eubank Sr. and Lewis are teaming up to give back to the sport. The duo will co-host youth boxing camps in Jamaica through Lewis’ League of Champions Foundation (LOCF). Lewis shared the news on Instagram, posting a playful video of a mock phone call with ‘Simply the Best’ himself, teasing their reunion for a greater cause.

“How are those boxing camps going? The League of Champions sounds like us. Tell me more,” Eubank Sr. asked Lewis in the video. “The kids are doing well. I think it’s time for a boxing camp in Jamaica, we’re going to do something a little special,” Lewis teased. “Like what?” asked Eubank. The former undisputed heavyweight champion claimed, “We need to get a little parliamentary.”

Eubank Sr. affirmed, “Parliamentary indeed. You’re talking to the right man. Bring it!… We’re going to make them into the champions that they are.” Lewis replied, “Okay. Looking forward to seeing you. Stay blessed my brother. See you in Jamaica.” In the end, Lewis even hinted at having another English boxing legend in the league, stating, “I got to phone Rahman as well.” Interestingly, in 2001, Hasim Rahman fought Lewis twice and defeated the heavyweight in the first fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lennox Lewis, MBE, CBE, CM (@mrlennoxlewis)

Notably, the camps are scheduled for July 7–12, and those interested in supporting the cause can donate through the official website of Lewis’ charitable foundation. Nonetheless, it’s also worth noting that Chris Eubank Sr. had thought about making a comeback in boxing. After his son, Chris Eubank Jr.’s recent win over Conor Benn, the 58-year-old threatened to fight himself in a move to deter his son from having a rematch against Benn.

However, he later took back the statement, claiming he never actually intended to fight at the age of 58. Regardless, the question is, what exactly is Lennox Lewis’ League of Champions Foundation?

Lennox Lewis’ League of Champions Foundation is helping build a better tomorrow

The Lennox Lewis League of Champions Foundation (LOCF) is a charitable organization co-founded by former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis and his wife, Violet. It’s dedicated to empowering at-risk youth by using boxing as a tool to build discipline, confidence, and life skills. The foundation was inspired by Lewis’ own upbringing, offering free or subsidized youth camps, primarily in Jamaica and Canada. It offers a blend of athletic training and workshops on communication, goal-setting, and resilience. Its flagship programs in Hanover, Jamaica, provide a safe and structured environment during summer breaks to children aged 7-19.

Lewis is deeply involved in the camps, often training alongside participants and mentoring them directly. Through the LOCF, he aims to build the next generation of champions—not just in sport, but in life.

That said, despite retiring from the ring, both Lennox Lewis and Chris Eubank Sr. remain committed to giving back to the sport that shaped their identities and careers. What are your thoughts on the matter?