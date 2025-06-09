Chris Eubank Sr Issues Final Warning to Son After Comeback Threat Over Conor Benn Rematch

The world of boxing has always been driven by pride, legacy, and bloodlines. And few families embody that drama more vividly than the Eubanks. In a sport where words hit almost as hard as fists, Chris Eubank Sr.—a former world champion who once ruled the British middleweight scene—has delivered what may be his most emotional punch yet: a public plea to his son, Chris Eubank Jr., to walk away from a looming rematch against Conor Benn.

Eubank Sr, who once reigned unbeaten for a full decade during Britain’s golden boxing era from 1985 to 1998, knows what it means to put everything on the line. His battles with Nigel Benn and Michael Watson didn’t just fill arenas—they defined an era. Now, decades later, it’s the sons of those very legends stepping into the spotlight, but the elder Eubank isn’t clapping from the sidelines. He’s pleading.

In a candid and impassioned video posted on his YouTube channel, Call Chris Eubank, the 58-year-old former champion made a deeply personal appeal. Speaking as both a father and a fighter, he said: “So now when I speak on it for my own son, people say, ‘Oh, well, you know, he’s overreacting.’ I’m not overreacting. I don’t overreact. What I’m here to do is protect.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The man who once strutted to the ring with elegance and defiance didn’t mince words about the fight industry today, echoing the frustrations many boxers voice behind closed doors. Referring to promoters, he noted bluntly: “They’re treating us like we are meat. They’re butchering us.”

AD

Eubank Jr., who secured a high-profile win over Conor Benn in April—a fight that reignited the family rivalry—has expressed interest in a rematch, but it’s clear his father sees that as a grave misstep. The Brighton icon praised both his son and Benn for their courage, saying, “They both have heart. They both have this desire to keep the family name in the highest of positions.” But heart, in his view, shouldn’t come at the cost of health.

The concerns go deeper than just physical tolls. Eubank Sr suggested the weight games played during the last fight were borderline sabotage: “They tricked him on weight… he’s 35 years old. He’s a big man. He’ll do it because he’s a warrior. But he shouldn’t do it.”

The threat, however, wasn’t just verbal. In an earlier post-fight address, Eubank Sr said he’d return to the ring himself if his son did: “If you want to fight again? OK, then I will fight too… I’m going to pressure you.” The man who last fought in 1998—his final battles being two losses to Carl Thompson and one to Joe Calzaghe—made headlines with this audacious statement. Yet, in a surprising and somewhat humorous twist, he has now walked it back.

In a follow-up screen statement, the former champion clarified: “I officially withdraw the statement I made about ‘fighting again’ if my son fights, as some people are taking it seriously.”

Still, the plea remains. In a line dripping with poetic pride, he reminded his son of his worth: “Junior, you are truly rich and you can make money out of other things. You know those promoters, they hate you because they can never get close to anything that you do… You are now in space. They don’t have the oxygen to be in the world you live in.”

As of now, Chris Eubank Jr. has not confirmed his next move. But if legacy, blood, and the voice of a father mean anything in this ruthless business, the rematch with Benn may still hang in the balance.

Promoter Ben Shalom calls for sensible measures ahead of Eubank–Benn rematch

In the aftermath of a gripping twelve-round war that saw both men pushed to their limits, promoter Ben Shalom has stepped into the spotlight—not to fan the flames of rivalry, but to add a dose of realism to the spectacle. While fans are already salivating over the potential rematch between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, Shalom wants everyone to take a breath and weigh—quite literally—the stakes involved.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking to Sky Sports, Shalom called for “sensible” changes in the conditions leading into a second bout. Chief among his concerns is the weight limit, which played a central role in pre-fight controversy the first time around. Eubank Jr, already battling to make the 160lb limit, was further hindered by a rehydration clause capping him at 170lbs on fight day. Shalom didn’t mince words: “The rehydration clause is probably less dangerous than the 160lbs limit now at this stage in his career.” In his view, adjustments must be made for safety’s sake, not just for sporting fairness.

But it’s not just about what happens on the scale. Shalom believes the rematch deserves a stage as grand as its storyline. “I think Wembley, the Principality [Stadium]… This is a rematch that could fill two or three stadiums,” he suggested, adding, “Maybe the bigger, the better.” With the first fight held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the explosive post-fight interest has created momentum for an even grander venue—one worthy of the emotional history tied to the Eubank and Benn names.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shalom emphasized that boxing, at its best, isn’t just about big money and sold-out arenas. “Everyone just wants the fighters to make as much money as they can but get out of the ring safely. That’s what boxing’s about.” Highlighting Conor Benn’s performance, he acknowledged that the British boxer proved himself at middleweight and suggested that a higher weight category could remove much of the anxiety surrounding a rematch.

As negotiations quietly simmer behind closed doors, Shalom’s pragmatic take stands out amidst a sea of hype.