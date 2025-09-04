Christian Mbilli Net Worth in 2025: Earnings, Endorsements, and More

Terence Crawford isn’t the only fighter in Brian “BoMac” McIntyre’s stable with a career-defining matchup set for September 13. Lester Martinez is gearing up for the biggest challenge of his career when he meets Christian Mbilli for the interim super middleweight title at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, on the undercard of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Crawford on Netflix. With two heavy-handed punchers colliding in a stacked 168-pound division, McIntyre is confident Martinez vs. Mbilli will deliver fireworks and believes his fighter has what it takes to pull away down the stretch.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Christian M’billi-Assomo has been a steady presence in the super middleweight ranks, spending most of his career fighting in or around his adopted home of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. In his most recent outing, the aggressive pressure fighter claimed the interim WBC super middleweight title with a first-round stoppage of longtime contender Maciej Sulecki on June 27. Just before that, the 30-year-old dominated Sergiy Derevyanchenko, a three-time middleweight title challenger, in a one-sided unanimous decision in August 2024. Now, with both Mbilli and Martinez undefeated, all eyes are on who will have his hand raised. But before fight night, let’s take a look at how much does Christian Mbilli make per fight, and what’s his net worth?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Christian Mbilli’s Estimated Net Worth In 2025 and Endorsements

Christian Mbilli is regarded as one of boxing’s most exciting undefeated prospects. Having first stepped into a gym at age 15 after his family moved from Cameroon to France in 2006, since then, the Cameroonian-French fighter has built an impressive career with his aggressive style and knockout power. Mbilli has compiled a flawless record of 29 wins with no losses, including 24 knockouts, giving him an outstanding 82.76% KO ratio. As of 2025, his net worth is estimated at around $3.8 million, largely from boxing purses and pay-per-view earnings, according to Sporty Salaries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eye of the Tiger (@eottm_boxing) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

When it comes to endorsements, Mbilli’s portfolio reflects his growing stature in the sport. He has a co-promotional deal with Top Rank Boxing, while continuing to work with Eye of the Tiger Management. On top of it, his partnership has greatly boosted his profile and earning potential, with his management team strategically lining him up for major opportunities, including possible bouts with top names like Canelo Alvarez. So how much does the 30-year-old earn per fight?

Christian Mbilli’s Payouts and Salary

Christian Mbilli is currently ranked among the highest-paid boxers from France, with reported earnings of over $350,000 per fight. In his most recent outing against Maciej Sulecki, he not only scored a first-round TKO victory but also secured his career-high payday of $500,000, along with 60% of the pay-per-view shares. Altogether, the bout earned him an impressive $3.5 million. Before that, in his fight against Sergiy Derevyanchenko in 2024, Mbilli took home a total of $2 million, which included a $500,000 guaranteed purse plus 50% of the PPV revenue.

Though the details of Christian Mbilli’s first professional payday against Adrian Arenas in 2017 remain unclear, but his early earnings followed the pattern common among rising boxers. In his second professional bout against Jesus Olivares, the Yaoundé native earned just $10,000, a figure that continued for his fight against Marcos Jesus Cornejo in 2018. His purses gradually increased, reaching $25,000 to $50,000 in 2019, then $75,000, before jumping to $100,000 in 2021 when he stopped Jesus Antonio Gutierrez Velazquez via fifth-round TKO. His fight purses have steadily climbed ever since.

A dominant win for Mbilli could catapult him into serious contention for a future showdown with Canelo Alvarez, especially if Alvarez prevails over Crawford. Eye of the Tiger Management has publicly signaled its intent to use this moment to force its fighter into the conversation for a mega-fight. Additionally, Mbilli had previously been in line for an IBF eliminator against Kevin Sadjo, which was scrapped due to promoter financial disputes. His team pivoted toward this WBC interim title opportunity, showing strategic savvy in navigating boardroom politics as well as ring danger.

Although the official purse for the upcoming matchup between Christian Mbilli and Lester Martinez has not yet been disclosed, expectations are high. With both fighters undefeated, Christian Mbilli defending his WBC Interim Super Middleweight title, and the bout serving as part of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford undercard, it is estimated that each boxer could earn at least $2 million or even more than that. That said, who do you think will win between Lester Martinez and Christian Mbilli?