Claressa Shields Accuses Jake Paul’s MVP of ‘Assassinating Her Character With Lies’ After Lifetime Ban

Most people get sued or arrested for assaulting someone. But Claressa Shields has received a much more lenient punishment. The self-proclaimed ‘GWOAT’ of women’s boxing was banned from attending any events promoted by Jake Paul-led Most Valuable Promotions after she slapped MVP-backed fighter Alycia Baumgardner on Saturday. The incident took place during the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano MMA event in Inglewood, California. And now, ‘T-Rex’ is attacking them back.

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“Now, to MVP, y’all tried to sign me, I declined,” Shields wrote on X. “You can not ban me from a place I didn’t want to be! I can go fight anywhere in the world tomorrow! So anyone who thinks this weak-a— ban matters, it [doesn’t] 😂! Those false statements will be addressed, too. Y’all’s fighter threatening me and then playing victim is insane.

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“MVP y’all lying on me is NOTHING NEW! Since you guys came out the gate, nothing but disrespect! Calling y’all fighters ‘the Real GWOAT,’ overlooking my accomplishments, trying to erase my hard work in women’s boxing 🥊 & constantly trying to assassinate my character with LIES!”

Claressa Shields also attached a picture in her tweet, which appears to show the top boxing promotion in the world. From the looks of it, since MVP isn’t at the top of the list, Shields is implying they aren’t the best, or they aren’t the only boxing promotion around. It’s also worth noting that Shields has had a feud with MVP’s Amanda Serrano.

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Serrano was promoted as the ‘real GWOAT’ of women’s boxing, something Claressa Shields had problems with because, according to her, she is the only one who can use the phrase. Shields had also been clashing with Alycia Baumgardner long before the incident, as the latter had called for a fight, which Shields viewed as disrespectful.

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In any case, clips from the incident on Saturday have gone viral on social media, which show Baumgardner in a heated exchange with Shields. The latter then reached out and appeared to make contact with Baumgardner. According to Fight Hype, Baumgardner said, “I will whoop your a— right now,” which led to Shields slapping Baumgardner.

While Shields claims that Baumgardner threatened her first, the latter has a different story to tell.

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Alycia Baumgardner claims Claressa Shields assaulted her unprovoked

In a statement posted on X following the incident at Rousey vs. Carano in Inglewood, Alycia Baumgardner shared her side of the story. She insisted she did not provoke Claressa Shields into slapping her and instead highlighted what she described as Shields’ past behavior and actions.

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“This behavior follows a continued pattern from someone who has publicly celebrated other fighters’ brain injuries, initiated one-sided altercations at press conferences, and consistently displayed hostility toward other women,” Baumgardner said. “That conduct is unacceptable and should not be tolerated in any professional sport.”

Regardless of who started the altercation, Claressa Shields’ actions raise an important question: Is it ever truly justifiable to physically assault someone over something they said?