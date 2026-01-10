Claressa Shields and Rihanna Unite Over One Thing After A$AP Rocky Moment Goes Viral

Celebrity clips go viral every day, but every now and then, one goes viral in an unusually emotional way. That happened when a short moment showcased Rihanna sitting with A$AP. Rocky started making the rounds on X. Rihanna was simply looking fully in love, the kind of quiet affection that makes people online react like they just lost someone.

The caption did the rest. The user who uploaded it stated, “Rihanna is gone 😭”—half-joke, half-resignation to the fact that the mega-star is definitely out of the dating market now. And well, Rihanna took notice, and her response to the clip name-dropped Claressa Shields, a fighter who represents one very specific kind of loyalty.

Rihanna channels her inner Claressa Shields—and Shields approves

Rihanna quote-tweeted the post, making her point with a single statement. “Claressa Shields type gone bout him!!” she wrote, clearly confessing she’s down bad for Rocky in the most unabashed manner conceivable. It wasn’t subtle. Rihanna embraced devotion with her chest out, using Claressa Shields as a metaphor.

Shields, of course, noticed. And she loved it. The two-time Olympic gold medalist retweeted Rihanna’s response and gave her approval: “🥹🥰 Period. @rihanna, that’s the only way to be about a good man.” It read like a shared understanding between two women who don’t do halfway love—you’re either in or out.

And Claressa Shields’ reaction is understandable, given that she has lately experienced that energy rather than simply discussing it. The boxing star has been openly defending her partner, Papoose, jumping right into his ongoing feud with 50 Cent. When 50 used Shields and Papoose in social media digs, she chose not to shy away from a fiery response.

Responding firmly, she stated, “These rappers don’t get they a– beat enough; that’s the problem,” before adding, “So 50 can stfu for real!” Even 50 Cent backed down after facing her wrath, admitting he’s a fan of Shields and saying he’d chill so she could focus on her upcoming fight.

That’s what makes Rihanna’s line especially funny: Shields has truly become the modern symbol of being openly protective, publicly dedicated, and willing to crash out for the right person. So, when Rihanna referred to herself as “Claressa Shields type gone,” it wasn’t a joke.

Instead, it was a specific kind of statement. And Claressa Shields’ co-signing made it feel even more official: love is love, but when it’s real, it’s loud. And while she is head over heels in love with her partner, Papoose, she also claims 50 Cent might be in love with her.

Shields says the rapper is in love after curving claims

While 50’s back-and-forth with Papoose became increasingly heated, Claressa Shields refused to remain on the sidelines, leaping into the fray with the same intensity she brings to every fight: direct, brave, and slightly petty. At one point, 50 attempted to mock her by sharing a video in which he appears to have “curved” her on stage, captioned with a joke about knowing how to run.

Shields was not having it. She responded by sharing the entire video, which shows 50 introducing her at the event, and then turning the entire situation into a flex. “@50cent, come on now, you love the GWOAT!” she wrote, changing what was supposed to be shade into a strange little love story.

She even came with receipts, reminding everyone that 50 had flown her there, covered her hotel costs, and asked her to help generate funds for his foundation. Shields described him carrying her heavyweight championship belt on stage, like the respect was never in question. In her opinion, that is not how you treat someone you don’t like.

And while the feud is in a state of rest right now, Shields made one thing clear: 50 can joke all he wants, but she is convinced that the rap legend is a fan, and maybe even a little obsessed.