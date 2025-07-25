Claressa Shields Announces WWE Crossover Ahead of Lani Daniels Clash

When you’re crowned The GWOAT—a self-styled Greatest Woman of All Time—you’re not exactly known for playing by the rules. Claressa Shields has made a living out of shattering expectations, whether in Olympic arenas, boxing rings, or MMA cages. Now, just days ahead of her highly anticipated rematch against Lani Daniels, the Michigan-born pugilist has dropped another bombshell—and let’s just say, it involves ropes of a slightly different kind.

In a casual yet captivating chat with DAZN, the undefeated boxing champion was asked if stepping into the world of WWE was on her radar. The response? Utterly Claressa. “It’s definitely on the bucket list. I wanna run in there and just slide through the bottom rope. Like I’d spin around on the ground and then jump up. Imma wear my tights too,” she said, flashing her signature mix of confidence and charisma.

This crossover talk with Stephanie McMahon reflects the growing mix of combat sports and entertainment. Shields isn’t the first boxer to flirt with wrestling, but she may be the first woman of her stature to seriously chart the transition. Many fans on X and r/Boxing have drawn parallels to Holly Holm’s crossover to UFC after winning a boxing belt, while others question how Shields’s elite boxing skill translates into a scripted, performance‑based medium.

What’s more, the boxing sensation revealed she’s already had conversations with WWE royalty. “I actually have talked with Stephanie McMahon. I will be doing something with her, and with the WWE, and I think it’s just fitting,” Shields added—confirming that the squared circle crossover isn’t just a wild dream, but a work-in-progress reality.

When asked about her potential entrance music, the Flint native didn’t hesitate. “I think I’d do Michael Jackson: Who’s Bad,” she said with a grin, hinting that her WWE debut will be as show-stopping as her ring entrances. Shields’s enthusiasm was unmistakable, and the idea of her moonwalking into a wrestling arena—possibly post-fight—has sent fans into a frenzy.

Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels open workout vibes build buzz ahead of Detroit showdown

In downtown Detroit at SuperBad Boxing Gym, Claressa Shields and her challenger Lani Daniels put on an eye-catching open media workout ahead of their highly anticipated July 26 clash at Little Caesars Arena. The American phenom, Shields—who etched her name in history by becoming the undisputed women’s heavyweight champion—brought her trademark focus and flair, while New Zealand’s Daniels showed poise and respect as she prepares for her first professional bout outside her home country.

Shields didn’t hold back her excitement between drills. Speaking to Mid-Michigan NOW, she said, “It’s very different, especially being like a professional woman doing it. So I am carrying the card and I’m just ready to go out there and do what I do best.” She went on to add, “When I first turned pro, women’s boxing didn’t have this platform…I didn’t know where it would go… to see where it sat now, it’s like I’m very grateful for that.” Her remarks captured not just pride in her own journey, but recognition of how far the sport has evolved.

Let’s not overlook that Shields is a two‑time Olympic gold medalist, something only briefly referenced earlier. That pedigree continues to lend legitimacy to her bold statements and crossover confidence.

On the other side, Daniels enters with an 11‑2‑2 professional record from 15 fights in New Zealand and holds the IBF light heavyweight championship. Notably, this fight marks her first venture outside of her home country—a true test on several fronts. Daniels has climbed to the top of ESPN’s rankings at light heavyweight and carries a seven‑fight win streak into Detroit, arriving both fearless and determined.

When pressed on the stakes of the showdown, Shields laid her cards on the table during her media scrum: “My only goal is to go in there on Saturday night and show Lani Daniels that if she wants it, she will have to go through hell to beat me.” Daniels, by contrast, stayed gracious, telling PhilBoxing, “I’m grateful and pleased to be here. I love the challenge. I am soaking up all of this experience… So many people wish they were me.”

With the open workout offering a mix of charisma, respect, and competitive tension, the stage is set for a compelling heavyweight title night.