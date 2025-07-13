Claressa Shields Cites Floyd Mayweather to Predict Shakur Stevenson vs. Gervonta Davis

In a nearly decade-long career, Shakur Stevenson has captured titles in three weight divisions without suffering a single loss. Criticism has shadowed him at every turn. Critics and fans alike have relentlessly targeted his fighting style, and despite his recent knockout victory over Josh Padley, the skeptics remain unconvinced. His electrifying performance at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center’s Louis Armstrong Stadium has shifted the narrative, converting skeptics into believers.

So when a reporter from Mexico asked, “After this victory, who’s next?” Stevenson seemed momentarily lost in thought. Though he quickly regrouped, his frustration was evident, tired of fielding the same question over and over. “Who’s next? I told y’all who I want to fight. I can’t keep saying the same thing,” he replied. As far as Shakur Stevenson is concerned, he’s already made it clear: he wants Gervonta Davis. Why? Because, “I want the best versus the best… I’m a top-level elite fighter. So let’s make boxing great again.”

And that’s exactly why Claressa Shields, who sparred with Shakur Stevenson ahead of his latest bout, already had a clear sense of how things would unfold. Ultimately, after Shakur Stevenson defeated the previously unbeaten Mexican fighter, Claressa Shields was full of praise for her friend. She even invoked Floyd Mayweather’s name to predict how Stevenson would fare in a potential bout against Gervonta Davis, or anyone else. So when a reporter from FightHype caught up with The GWOAT in New York and asked, “What’s next for Shakur?” she didn’t hesitate. Believing wholeheartedly in the 24-0 boxer’s potential, she simply replied, “Man, whatever.”

Clarifying her response, Shields added, “When I be saying that Shakur can beat, Shakur can beat. Listen Shakur versus anybody, I am going to say Shakur. I know what he can do.” The scorecards certainly supported her confidence. Shakur Stevenson won the fight by unanimous decision, with judges scoring it 118-110, 118-110, and 119-109. Despite Zepeda’s reputation as a relentless volume puncher, Stevenson silenced criticism of his defensive style by willingly engaging and clearly outclassing the hard-hitting Mexican throughout the bout.

Shields in the end, went on to say, “Shakur is like Claressa Shields. He is like Terence Crawford. He cannot be beat. He is like a Floyd Mayweather. So when I say he can’t be beat, I really mean that. He cannot be beat. It’s just the truth.” Even so, the undefeated southpaw hasn’t fully escaped criticism, especially from certain detractors, including a former interim WBC champion, who continue to question his style and staying power at the elite level.

Ryan Garcia checks Shakur Stevenson’s ego with one sharp jab

After the fight wrapped up, Ryan Garcia took to X to offer Shakur Stevenson a reality check. “Shakur didn’t do any running tonight,” he posted. “But he also didn’t fight a guy with power tonight.” KingRy further expressed his desire to see Stevenson matched against a true power puncher to gauge how he responds under pressure. Still, he acknowledged the Newark native’s performance with a parting note: “Other than that, congrats, good work.”

Even with Garcia’s critique, Zepeda entered the ring boasting a formidable reputation for knockout power, having dispatched 82 percent of his first 33 opponents. However, recent performance reveals a more complex narrative. Zepeda entered the ring after two nail-biting matches with Tevin Farmer, raising questions about whether his relentless pressure style could hold up against top-tier opponents. In the end, Shakur Stevenson showcased that glaring weakness through his precise and commanding performance.

The victory stands as Shakur Stevenson’s third successful title defense since he seized the belt in November 2023, defeating Edwin De Los Santos. Ryan Garcia expresses his doubts, but Claressa Shields views Stevenson as unbeatable, comparing him to legends such as Floyd Mayweather and Terence Crawford. Can Shakur Stevenson showcase his brilliance against a powerful, elite fighter like Gervonta Davis?