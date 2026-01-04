Claressa Shields Contradicted by Her Own Past Amid Ongoing Controversy With 50 Cent

Claressa Shields is learning painfully why sometimes you should never meet your heroes. The three-division undisputed champion and her partner, rapper Papoose, have been embroiled in a feud with 50 Cent for a while now. And a recent jab from ‘Fiddy’ appears to have sparked a lengthy back-and-forth.

The latest update in the beef saw 50 post a clip of Remy Ma, Papoose’s ex, taking shots at Papoose. “[My] ex might be the least income-making person that I’ve ever been with. Ever,” Remy said. The pair has also been using AI-manipulated visuals to wage war against each other, and now Claressa Shields has joined the conversation.

Does Claressa Shields “love” 50 Cent?

Shields took to X, taking shots at ‘Boo-Boo.’ “These rappers don’t get they a— beat enough, that’s the problem,” Shields wrote. She fired off another tweet, attacking the G-Unit mogul, writing, “Mfs ain’t never been the best in their field no matter what era of their career! So 50 can stfu for real!” This, however, wasn’t the end of Shields’ wrath.

She later went on a Snapchat rant, claiming her partner would handle the feud with 50 Cent. Yet, she was confused as to why ‘Fiddy’ was attacking Papoose, suggesting that the rapper might be clout chasing using her popularity. She also advised him to seek therapy over heartbreak, only to get another stabbing response from 50.

The rapper claimed Shields was forced to buy herself Louis Vuitton bags since Papoose is broke—something she has denied. As this was unfolding all over social media, 2ToneDaSupastar, a boxing content creator, hopped on X to reveal an old tweet from Claressa Shields where she spoke about meeting 50 Cent.

“Claressa Shields gotta stop with the cap,” 2ToneDaSupastar wrote in the caption while sharing a screenshot of Shields’ prior post. “Ha I’m bout to meet @50cent. I swear life is crazy!!!!! I love 50,” she had written in a 30th July 2024 tweet, which suggests she was a big fan of 50 Cent. While this is clearly not a good look for Shields, the question is, why did the beef start?

Roots of the beef between 50 Cent and Papoose

While the exact reason behind Papoose and Cent’s ongoing war is unclear, some speculate their feud started back in 2018. Back then, Papoose and Remy Ma were still together, and ‘Fiddy’ had commented on Remy’s Instagram photo, writing, “Damn Remy, you lost mad weight, hey slim.”

What seemed like a casual remark didn’t sit well with Papoose, who fired back by referencing the mother of 50’s son, Daphne Joy: “Damn, Daphne Joy no wedding yet? If 50 Cent doesn’t marry you… I’ll introduce you to my homeboy. He’s more mature.”

From there, things escalated quickly. 50 posted a lingerie photo of Remy with “blocked” written over it, adding, “All I said was she lost weight and pap start tripping. I’m not fighting nobody over their wife now.” He doubled down with memes mocking Papoose and joked, “Ok but she lost weight, and she good what the f—k you want me to do about that.”

Papoose responded with edited photos of 50 and sarcastically asked, “You was giving a compliment 🤔,” accusing him of lying and clowning him publicly.

It looks like 50 Cent still isn’t done with Papoose, almost eight years after their feud began. At the same time, Claressa Shields’ past admiration for 50 is resurfacing and complicating her current view of the rapper. What do you make of Shields’ change in perspective?