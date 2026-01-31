Claressa Shields Dons $200K+ Jewelry at Ring Awards in New York

Claressa Shields was among the many high-profile names in attendance at the Ring Magazine Awards 2025 in New York City on Friday night. The undefeated star arrived in striking fashion, draped in luxury and openly sharing details of her high-value accessories with the media.

Wearing a black “naked” dress, Shields showcased an eye-catching collection of jewelry during an interview at the ceremony. “Okay, so I have one Naked… I have on my $90,000 BVLGARI. It’s only one of two of these made,” Shields told the presenter from The Ring.

BVLGARI, the iconic Italian luxury house founded in Rome in 1884 by Greek silversmith Sotirios Voulgaris, is renowned worldwide as the ‘Magnificent Roman High Jeweler’ and a symbol of contemporary Italian elegance and bold creativity.

Shields also highlighted a bracelet from French luxury brand Van Cleef & Arpels. “My Van Cleef that my boyfriend got me for Christmas,” Shields added. The storied maison was founded in 1906 at Paris’s Place Vendôme by Alfred Van Cleef and his brother-in-law Salomon Arpels, following Alfred’s marriage to Estelle Arpels in 1895.

In addition, Claressa Shields sported a $10,000 chain on her left arm and two necklaces, including her signature ‘GWOAT’ chain. “My gold chain, one is $100,000, one is $20,000,” Shields continued. “A couple brand on me. Yeah, I don’t know, is it $90,000, $10,000, $100,000, probably about $200,000, $40,000, $30,000.”

Despite the eye-watering total, ‘T-Rex’ Shields clarified that the collection wasn’t built overnight. “I’ve bought it across time, so I’ve had my gold chain for a while now. I just got it because I have to wear it,” she said, referring to her ‘GWOAT’ [Greatest Woman of All Time] chain, during the interview.

The exclusive, invite-only event was not open to the public and drew several elite names from the boxing world, including Terence Crawford and Dmitry Bivol. This, of course, comes on the heels of Shields monumental deal.

Claressa Shields signed a deal, which will help her make $8 million

The former three-division undisputed champion has signed a landmark agreement with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records that could see her earn at least $8 million as she continues to dominate women’s boxing. Announced in New York, the unique partnership blends sport and entertainment, giving Shields a direct voice in shaping crossover opportunities outside the ring.

The undefeated champion described the venture as a chance to expand her brand while remaining focused on championship fights. Shields will still compete under Salita, who has promoted her since her second professional bout. The deal is described as a multi-fight, multi-year commitment, though exact details have not yet been revealed.

Clearly, her $200K plus outfit hasn’t made a dent in her bank account as she prepares to bag over $8 million with her new deal. But what did you make of her outfit check?