Claressa Shields Escalates Tesehki Beef With 2-Word Warning After Angel Reese Storm

Claressa Shields isn’t Claressa Shields if she’s not involved in some kind of back-and-forth with someone talking slick. This time, she’s reigniting her beef with Tesehki. The two have been at each other’s throats all week, trading jabs over who would come out on top in a physical showdown. Tensions escalated just days after the 2025 BET Awards, where Shields seemed visibly passive-aggressive in her congratulatory post for Angel Reese, who won Sportswoman of the Year.

Reese had a dominant WNBA season, averaging 17 points and 11 rebounds, and becoming the fastest player in league history to notch 30 double-doubles in just 42 games. Claressa Shields, despite being a nominee herself, left empty-handed, something she didn’t hide her frustration about online. Now, she’s addressing claims made by Tesehki, who alleged that they “ran into each other” at the BET Awards and that Claressa Shields ducked her, fearing an altercation.

The 30-year-old wasted no time firing back. A couple of days ago, she took to X and denied the encounter ever happened, writing, “Let’s set the record straight: I never ran into Tesehki at the BET Awards. I’m focused on real fights with real athletes—world champions, not randoms looking for clout. When you’ve got back-to-back Olympic gold medals and multiple world titles in five weight classes, maybe then you’ll be on my radar. Until then, stay in your lane, #Facts NEXT FIGHT JULY 26th.” The tweet quickly went viral, with fans chiming in. One supporter even pointed at her boxing résumé and wrote, “You would put that woman in the hospital! Idk why they playing games.” Claressa Shields couldn’t help but agree, and capped it off with a sharp two-word warning aimed directly at Tesehki.

“Coma smh 🤦🏾‍♀️,” Claressa Shields added. And to be fair, she may have a point. Shields is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-division world champion, levels above a reality star and aspiring R&B singer. But Tesehki, ever confident, insisted she could beat the self-proclaimed GWOAT.

Earlier today, The Shade Room posted screenshots of their most recent clash, including Instagram story Shields aimed at Tesehki. “Not y’all favourite eater copin pleas 😂😂😂 them little elementary school Street fights you’ve been having. They stupid for putting your name in the same sentence as mine 🤣 Btc you can get off my Cewchie. All yelling at the man on the show. He was confused. Dolly had you crashing out 🤪🥊,” Shields wrote, responding after Tesehki attempted to throw some shade of her own.

In an Instagram story, she wrote: “Aww she mad. I am a natural born eaterrr 😂😂😂 Your fights don’t make no noise at all babyyyyyy and all your opponents walk off. Looking the same way they come. 😩🤏 It’s okay. I might train, so I can give you the noise and attention you need badly 😘 till then off my D and watch my new video learns the lyrics.” This rant came shortly after Claressa Shields accused Tesehki of being a smoker who “popped pills,” a wild accusation that clearly hit a nerve.

While fans of Tesehki argued that her hands are “lethal” based on her frequent dust-ups on the reality show Baddies, many still found it absurd to compare those fights to actual professional boxing. So, what really started this feud between the two?

Claressa Shields issues a $100K open challenge to Tesehki and any woman brave enough to step up

Ahead of her July 26 bout against Lani Daniels at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, Claressa Shields made headlines by issuing an open challenge to any woman who thinks they can take down the self-proclaimed GWOAT, and sweetening the pot with a $100,000 reward. While attending the 2025 BET Awards, Claressa Shields sat down with Hollywood Unlocked’s Ariela Anís and addressed her ongoing beef with Chrisean Rock’s sister, Tesehki. “Tesehki came out here tryna challenge that beast,” Anís suggested. But Claressa Shields wasn’t having it.

“But was she? I don’t know,” Shields responded coolly. “This is how a ‘call-out’ goes. You call me out, I say yes. We scrap. That’s how we do in my hood. I’ve never had a fight where it’s like, ‘Oh, if I stop doing XYZ, I could do XYZ… But it’s free smoke; that’s all I’m sayin.” According to the 16-0 boxer, a real challenge means stepping up and showing out, no online theatrics, just action. And if anyone really wants the smoke, she’s ready.

Making it clear that her offer isn’t exclusive to Tesehki, Claressa Shields opened the floor to any woman, regardless of background, who believes they can beat her in a fight. “Free smoke” for anybody who feels like they can beat Shields in a fight, she told Anís. “I got a $100k. I wish I had $100k with me I can just throw it on the table. But I got $100k for any girl that think they can whoop me. Street fighter, boxer, MMA. Hey, if you can beat me, I got a $100k for you.” Bold words, backed by an even bolder resume.

Tesehki, however, pushed back on the idea that she initiated any of this. Responding on Instagram, she claimed Claressa Shields was the one seeking attention, not her. “Naw, she tried to challenge this beast, Bigg Mama,” Tesehki wrote in the comments of a Hollywood Unlocked post. “I never heard of her until she mentioned me.” So, does this tension spark interest in an actual fight between the two? Or is the idea of a world champion boxer facing a reality TV star just too absurd to entertain for boxing purists?