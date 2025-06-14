Claressa Shields Fires Back at Critics Over Angel Reese ‘Disrespect’ After BET Award Win

What began as potential controversy quickly fizzled out. When speculation arose that Claressa Shields was annoyed by Angel Reese winning the BET Sportswoman of the Year award, the boxing champion promptly and professionally clarified her stance. Reese, a rising star in women’s basketball, is in her second year with the Chicago Sky and has already made headlines by averaging 17 points and 11 rebounds per game. She recently became the fastest player in WNBA history to notch 30 career double-doubles, in just 42 games. Her accolades include an NCAA Championship (2023), WNBA All-Rookie Team (2024), WNBA All-Star (2024), SEC Player of the Year (2024), and multiple All-American honors. So when social media accused Claressa Shields of being passive-aggressive, she decided to clear the air.

“Claressa Shields isn’t throwing shade — she’s setting the record straight. 🥊✨,” wrote @scoopb on Instagram, who shared a clip of Shields from her recent appearance on Scoop B Radio. “I’m not angry or salty or any of that,” Claressa Shields said in the interview. “I was just shocked.” She went on to list her accolades: three-time Women’s Sports Foundation Sportswoman of the Year, more than any other woman, surpassing even Serena Williams; ESPY winner as the only female boxer to ever claim Best Boxer; and a Nickelodeon award. “I mean, I have all these things that I’ve won. So I thought that would mean finally getting some recognition with BET.”

Claressa Shields further clarified her earlier comments, emphasizing there was no malice behind her reaction to Angel Reese winning the BET Sportswoman of the Year award. “I wasn’t angry,” she said. “I do feel like it was a nice batch of girls that were nominated, but I still felt that I had more accomplishments as far as my longevity. So that’s all it was about.” The GWOAT firmly dismissed any notion of rivalry with Reese, stating, “It wasn’t anything against Angel, and I hate that they’re trying to pit me against her. I’m a fan of Angel Reese. She’s young, she’s hungry, and I see her wanting to get better. Honestly, I don’t know who gets more hate—me or her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@scoopb) Expand Post

In fact, Claressa Shields says she sees herself in Reese. “Yeah,” she said. “Anything that we do—good, bad—we say something, wear something; they’re all down our throats. Grown men, grown women constantly judging us, trolling us, trying to break our will and make us not be confident. And I think we both experience that. Being Black women, they attack us every single day.” Moreover, the 30-year-old expressed solidarity with Reese, explaining how much she relates to the scrutiny the basketball star receives. “When I see her getting it and I go through it myself, I’m clapping for myself and clapping for her, because she just keeps going. I actually hate that it looks like I joined the Angel Reese hate train.”

In the end, when it comes to the attention – positive or negative, that surrounds Reese, Claressa Shields had one key message: “Just keep winning,” she said. “Keep working. Keep getting better.” So, what exactly did Claressa Shields say that sparked such a reaction? If you missed the perceived drama, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Claressa Shields addresses criticism over BET sportswoman comments

After Angel Reese was named BET’s Sportswoman of the Year, Claressa Shields took to social media to share her thoughts. “Still don’t know how I didn’t win the Sportswoman of the Year for the BET Awards, but Congrats to Angel Reese and all the other nominees. I just thought accolades mattered,” she wrote. While her tone wasn’t overtly bitter, her words made it clear that she felt her own accomplishments had been overlooked in the decision.

When a user defended Angel Reese by citing her growing list of achievements, Claressa Shields didn’t back down. Yes, she does, but who has more accolades… more success in their field? Please use Google before responding,” she replied. The 16-0 boxer further clarified that her frustration wasn’t aimed at Reese, but rather at the selection process. “Ain’t nobody saying Angel Reese don’t have accolades or she not good… I’m saying I thought the person with ‘THE MOST’ accolades & accomplishments would win the Award. I’m team Angel Reese!”

Further addressing the backlash, Claressa Shields doubled down on her respect for Reese and other female athletes. I’m not joining in on any hate train when it comes to (Angel) Reese,” she said. “I have mad respect for her and all the other female athletes that excel in their sport. As for my earlier comments I am allowed to express my feelings. I was shocked I didn’t win. I was under the impression the category was graded on accolades of your sport. It’s ok to be a competitor.”

Though Reese hasn’t responded directly, the response to Shields’ post sparked widespread debate online. And now that she’s addressed the situation publicly and reaffirmed her support for Reese, the question is, will Claressa Shields be more mindful the next time she congratulates someone else?