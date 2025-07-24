Claressa Shields Gives One-Word Verdict on Boxing’s Pound-for-Pound GOAT

Claressa Shields proudly calls herself the ‘GWOAT’—the Greatest Woman of All Time—and rarely entertains any debate about it. However, even the 30-year-old couldn’t deny the legacy of boxing’s greatest pound-for-pound GOAT. With her highly anticipated bout against Lani Daniels just days away at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, the Flint, Michigan native has made her stance on the matter crystal clear.

The X handle Source of Boxing, known for regularly sharing boxing content on the platform, recently sparked conversation with a bold take. While the sport has seen countless legends over the decades—even centuries—they singled out one name as the greatest pound-for-pound champion of all time. Who did they choose? None other than Sugar Ray Robinson. And when Claressa Shields saw the post, she had just one word in response.

“Right or Wrong: Sugar Ray Robinson is the greatest P4P boxer of all-time 🐐,” Source of Boxing had asked its followers while sharing a picture of Robinson. Shields, known for being very vocal about her thoughts on the sport, quickly responded to the post with a one-word verdict, writing, “Right!!!!!” There’s little anyone can argue against that, as most boxing circles agree Robinson remains to this day one of the greatest boxers of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Growing up in Harlem, New York, Sugar Ray Robinson began boxing as a teenager and turned professional in 1940 at just 19 years old. Known for his unmatched speed, power, and charisma, he dominated the welterweight and middleweight divisions. Robinson held the welterweight title from 1946 to 1951 before moving up to middleweight, where he became a five-time champion between 1951 and 1960.

Robinson boasts one of the most fearsome records in boxing history: 174 wins, 19 losses, and 6 draws, with a staggering 109 victories by knockout. His versatility and flair revolutionized the sport, blending elite technical skill with crowd-pleasing showmanship. Outside the ring, he was a cultural icon—famous for his flamboyant lifestyle, which included a pink Cadillac and ownership of a Harlem nightclub. He retired in 1965 and passed away on April 12, 1989, leaving behind a legacy as iconic as the man himself.

Regardless, while Claressa Shields clearly respects the legacy of Sugar Ray Robinson, there’s another boxing great she’s eager to face in the ring.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Muhammad Ali’s daughter gets an offer to fight Claressa Shields

Laila Ali, daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali, has formally received an offer to come out of retirement for a blockbuster boxing match against Claressa Shields. The 47-year-old Ali last fought in 2007 and retired undefeated with a 24-0 record. In the past, Shields challenged Ali to a fight, but nothing materialized, yet Shields’ promoter is hoping this time could be different.

via Imago CA: The 2023 ESPY Awards – Arrivals Claressa Shields arrives at The 2023 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Los Angeles CA USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xSipaxUSAx Editorial use only sipausa_47309944

“This is a real offer—with venues, dates, and most importantly, the funding—to make this historic fight happen,” said Shields’ promoter Dmitry Salita in a statement to Sky Sports. Salita added, “Laila Ali, a great champion and the daughter of the GOAT, versus Claressa Shields, the GWOAT, for the undisputed women’s heavyweight world title… has the potential to be the fight of the century in this new millennium.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s unclear whether Claressa Shields and Laila Ali would ever end up fighting, but Shields clearly has respect for the legends that came before her. Sugar Ray Robinson might not be among us anymore, but his legacy continues to inspire countless others. Do you agree with Shields?