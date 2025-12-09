Claressa Shields Issues $100K Challenge as She Eyes Reality TV Show With Netflix and Others

No female boxer has managed to defeat Claressa Shields yet in her 17-fight professional boxing career. So how could someone off the streets stand a chance? That much is obvious to anyone familiar with Shields’ achievements, including two Olympic gold medals. Still, that didn’t stop Justin Laboy of ‘Respectfully The Justin Laboy Show’ from asking her the same during a recent interview. Shields’ response?

As expected, Claressa Shields made it clear that if most professional female fighters can’t beat her, a random person certainly won’t. But she used the moment to push things even further, issuing an open challenge to any woman bold enough to try. “I got 100K for any girl that can whoop my a—. She can come out to my gym. I have a 100K right there. She whoop me, I’ll give her 100K,” Shields announced. And now, she’s looking to take that challenge to the next level.

Claressa Shields calls out Netflix and others for a TV deal

Since her appearance on the show, Shields has doubled down on her challenge and even expanded the idea. “LIKE I SAID I GOT $100K FOR ANY GIRL FROM ANY HOOD, ANY COUNTRY,” she wrote on Instagram. But she isn’t looking to do it for free—she wants something in return. “TS GONNA HAVE TO BE SOME INCENTIVE FOR The GWOAT! ONLY WAY I CAN ACCEPT WASTING MY PRECIOUS TIME PROVING WHAT I ALREADY KNOW IS A REALITY TV SHOW, LIVE AUDITIONS & COMPETITIVE COMPETITIONS!”

She tagged Netflix, WWE, and others, essentially pitching a TV deal for the concept. “WHERE WILL THE HOME BE FOR THIS REALITY TV SHOW @wwe @netflix @thezeusnetwork @youtube ???” Shields asked. The idea isn’t far-fetched either—the UFC already hosts Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN, where fighters compete for contracts. Shields could easily adapt that format into a ‘Survivor’-style show where challengers battle for a shot at facing her.

However, securing such a deal would require strong viewership potential. Platforms like Netflix aren’t strangers to combat-centered reality formats, but the real question becomes: how much would Shields demand? She recently signed a historic minimum $8 million multi-fight deal with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records. So, it’s reasonable to assume she’d expect a sizable payout—possibly a quarter of that.

Beyond the money, the show would let her confront her online trolls face-to-face. With her outspoken personality, the verbal and mental battles alone could make the series an instant hit. In the comments of her post, several women stepped up to the challenge, and Shields seems to be taking them seriously. “It’s a few of y’all I actually believe got some real heart and self-belief, I’m making a list of y’all names,” she wrote.

Whether she lands a TV deal or not, the 30-year-old is still expected to return to the ring in early 2026. This appears to be her latest attempt at securing a major fight—something she couldn’t do previously when trying to lure Laila Ali into a showdown.

Laila Ali brands Shields toxic and insecure

Laila Ali has broken her silence on Claressa Shields, branding the self-proclaimed GWOAT toxic and insecure after years of escalating tension. The retired, undefeated champion released a 30-minute video responding to Shields’ remarks, including her claim on the ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’ Podcast that Ali is just Muhammad Ali’s daughter and that Ann Wolfe would have knocked Laila Ali out.

“I am not going to let someone with bad character continue running freely and dragging my name without accountability,” Ali said, calling the video a response to “the ongoing lies, harassment, and false narrative created by Claressa Shields.”

“Her actions reveal a pattern of competition rooted in insecurity rather than empowerment. Unfortunately, this behavior has made her a toxic presence within women’s boxing,” she added. Ali accused Shields of repeatedly using her name to gain visibility, and teased a follow-up addressing Shields’ previous $15 million fight offer.

Having said that, it appears Claressa Shields has finally got the message. She is unlikely to get a fight against Laila Ali. But she hasn’t given up on making money, as she announced a reality TV show featuring her trolls. What do you think about it?