Claressa Shields Jumps to Shakur Stevenson’s Defense, Questions Turki Alalshikh’s “Shrinking Ring” Jibe

For the past few weeks, Shakur Stevenson has become the center of attention for all the wrong reasons. A match against William Zepeda, which he was targeting as the chance to become the undisputed king of lightweight, has now turned into a critical battle for his professional future, with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s recent ultimatum.

A month ago, after the disappointing May for Riyadh Season, where two boxing super cards, including Devin Haney, Canelo Alvarez, and Ryan Garcia, faced nothing but criticism, the GEA chairman took charge. He ramped up the pressure on his boxers, declaring that he won’t entertain any “Tom and Jerry” type fights. Fans widely believed the Saudi Royal targeted Shakur Stevenson, a premier defensive boxer. As ‘Ring III,’ showcasing the WBC lightweight champion, draws near, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh crafted a decisive strategy to stop his fighters from running. He declared, ‘Shrink the ring!’ This time, the message explicitly mentioned Stevenson, leaving everyone quite perplexed.

His Excellency’s message left more than just fans puzzled. Even Claressa Shields, the most decorated female boxer of all time, struggled to grasp the concept. On her X account, she quoted Alalshikh’s post: “We have a surprise for Shakur Stevenson on Saturday, a ring that shrinks as the fight goes on. 😈 Shakur says he is ready to deliver a beatdown of William Zepeda, and I know the Mexican is prepared for the challenge of the biggest fight of his life. 🥊 🔥,” before posing her question.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“What exactly does this mean @Turki_alalshikh ?” she asked, literally wanting to know the answer. After all, altering the ring’s size will significantly disrupt Stevenson’s strategy, as he typically gauges his opponent early before engaging aggressively. Though it is obvious that the Saudi Royal is joking, the GWOAT wants a clarification. Is the ring really going to shrink, or does His Excellency have something else in mind? Is it some kind of mental game to bring out the best of Shakur Stevenson?

AD

We will get a defined answer on July 12th only. However, His Excellency’s provocative statement has clearly ignited a spark in the Newark native boxer. Right after the announcement, he fired back bluntly, significantly heightening the anticipation among fans and observers.

Shakur Stevenson is ready for anything

Whether there will actually be a shrinking ring in Louis Armstrong Stadium, Queens, remains to be seen. However, Shakur Stevenson, who has chased a fight against William Zepeda for years, won’t let anything stray him away from that path.

“See y’all Saturday,” he replied to the declaration by Alalshikh. The WBC lightweight champion is indeed under pressure, but he won’t let it determine the result of the match. He has already promised the fans his best performance to date. So, be it a shrinking ring or a wide-open plaza, the Olympian will rise to the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Promoter Eddie Hearn called this fight Shakur’s moment to become a “superstar,” comparing him to Floyd Mayweather and Sugar Ray Leonard. He insisted Zepeda’s aggressive style is exactly what the undefeated champion needs to elevate his profile beyond technical acclaim.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Seeing Shakur Stevenson this driven for a fight after so long is invigorating. The WBC lightweight champion has always carried a chip on his shoulder. Though critics label him a dull fighter, he has yet to fail. With his career now at a pivotal moment, he stands ready to quiet critics and possibly reinvent himself again. Something he has done countless times.

Do you think we will see a different Shakur Stevenson against William Zepeda?