Claressa Shields Responds To Alycia Baumgardner’s Bold Callout With One-Line Message

In the electrifying world of women’s boxing, where grit meets greatness, some matchups spark curiosity even when they live across weight divisions. That curiosity hit fever pitch last year when two of the sport’s fiercest champions—Alycia Baumgardner and Claressa Shields—were suddenly part of the same conversation. One talks, the other reacts, and just like that, the friendship turned into a rivalry. But as always in boxing, the beauty lies in the buildup.

Appearing on The Pivot Podcast, ahead of her Jennifer Miranda fight on July 11, the undisputed female super featherweight champion didn’t tiptoe around her ambitions. During the discussion, the 31-year-old was asked about a potential clash with Claressa Shields. After acknowledging the massive weight gap between them, she told hosts Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder: “You have to take heed to knowing that we’re both in two separate weight classes.” Still, Baumgardner didn’t shy away from the fantasy match-up: “That is—I think—everybody’s super fight that they would love to see. You know, there’s weight classes for a reason.”

But her ambitions didn’t stop there. With Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor locking horns for a third time this Saturday, Alycia set her sights on the historic rivalry: “That’s the winner I want…I think the best fighter would bring the best me.” She continued, “These are history fights. These are fights that young girls are looking up to.”

Then came the mic drop. “It’s good to have this beef in the game, coz it gets people talking. I know I am on my own lane and Claressa’s in her own lane, doing what she is doing. But we never back down from a challenge.” In her world, no fight is too big: “Baby, I don’t care who it is—I’m gon’ get in there and do what I do best.” When asked what a potential MVP-on-MVP clash with Serrano would look like, Alycia replied coolly: “Shoot, it don’t even gotta be Amanda—it could be Katie too, you know?”

And just like that, her words found their way to the Flint native’s social media.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist didn’t write a novel in response. She didn’t need to. Quoting the video Ryan Clark posted on X, Shields kept it clean, classy, and powerful with just one line: “Respect…I wish her the best July 11th.”

Despite Claressa Shields showing support for Alycia Baumgardner, it raises an interesting question: What does her promoter have to say about a potential fight between them?

Promoter claims Alycia Baumgardner never truly wanted Claressa Shields fight

Back in April 2024, a tense verbal clash between Baumgardner and Shields in Las Vegas reignited chatter of a potential title-defying matchup. But Dmitry Salita—the man behind Shields’ rise—said that noise was just that: noise.

Salita explained that weight classes aren’t mere suggestions. “It is like Manny Pacquiao challenging Mike Tyson. It is so ridiculous—it is not real,” he said, referring to the more than 45‑pound gulf between Baumgardner’s junior lightweight perch and Shields’ heavyweight domain. Though he even extended an olive branch—“We will make the fight at 154”—Salita recalled with a Don‑King‑style quip: “There is only one way to say yes and 99 ways to say no. So they said no in 99 ways.” Whether those refusals came from Baumgardner’s camp or somewhere deeper within her promotional ranks remains unclear, but Salita’s point was made.

There are other shadows lurking behind the headlines, too. Baumgardner’s 2023 positive test for Mesterolone sparked an anti-doping suspension, though the WBC later cleared her of any intentional wrongdoing and imposed probation through July 2024. By early 2025, the ABC lifted the suspension, but Salita traces Baumgardner’s motives to publicity, accusing her of “using [Shields’] name to promote yourself”—and not always with class.

Fast forward to July 2025, and Baumgardner—the undisputed 130‑lb queen—has signed with MVP Promotions and is set to return to the ring on July 11 in a co-feature bout. Meanwhile, Shields has stepped up to heavyweight and continues to pursue legacy fights on a different trajectory altogether. Their paths have never been further apart.