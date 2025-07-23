Claressa Shields Reveals Major Decision on Motherhood Plans With Papoose

Claressa Shields is just days away from her highly anticipated bout against Lani Daniels, set for July 26 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, Shields’ hometown. The ten two-minute round contest will see Claressa Shields defend her undisputed heavyweight crown. But ahead of the clash, she has dropped major news about her plans for motherhood. So what did she say?

Just hours ago, the Way Up with Angela Yee podcast shared an Instagram post with the caption, “#YeeTea Claressa Shields just dropped a major update! 👀 She says she and Papoose are planning to have a baby next year 🍼💞.” In the clip, Shields, clearly in love and full of purpose, shared: “I feel like I put too much time on hold on having a kid and being married and stuff for boxing. We already have it planned out.” She added, “I’m having a baby next year. Then after I go through my stuff, I’ll come back and fight some more, and probably have another one and do the same thing again. I don’t want to wait till I’m 43, whatever, after my career to have my kid.”

For women athletes, the path to motherhood often comes with unique challenges, both physically and emotionally. So Claressa Shields, now 30, is fully aware of the toll such a transition can take on the body. Still, she’s determined to prioritize what matters most to her at this stage in life. Fortunately, she isn’t doing it alone – her boyfriend, rapper Papoose, has been a pillar of support, standing beside her through every step. Shields, meanwhile, is embracing the joys of their relationship and often shares glimpses of their life together on social media.

In a recent Instagram story, after receiving an award in College Park, Georgia, Claressa Shields gave her followers a look into her day. One clip showed Papoose walking down a hallway as she playfully called him “My man,” filming him while repeating the now-viral catchphrase, “I just been with my man, my man, my man.” Despite past setbacks in her love life, Claressa Shields’ bond with Papoose has quickly made them one of pop culture’s most talked-about couples. However, their relationship wasn’t without controversy. When their romance became public in late 2024, Papoose’s estranged wife, rapper Remy Ma, allegedly leaked private texts between Shields and her husband, sparking widespread backlash and speculation online.

Despite the drama, Claressa Shields has remained unapologetic about her relationship. In interviews, she has praised Papoose for his steady support and described their connection as built on friendship and mutual respect. According to Shields, their bond grew organically through constant communication, even during a time when Papoose was still legally tied to Remy Ma. For her, the relationship offers a rare sense of emotional stability during one of the most demanding phases of her career. However, not everything is smooth sailing. Why? Because, Claressa Shields now seems to be facing some unexpected news as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As GWOAT debate heats up, is Claressa Shields slipping?

So, what’s the news? Well, it involves Katie Taylor, who recently defended her titles against longtime rival Amanda Serrano in the final chapter of their epic trilogy. The pair previously clashed in April 2022 and again in November last year, with all three bouts going down to the wire. Yet, Ireland’s Taylor emerged victorious each time. Now, she’s received the ultimate recognition, one that may cast a shadow over Claressa Shields’ long-standing reign.

According to Seconds Out, “Katie Taylor has claimed the number one spot in the women’s pound-for-pound rankings following her trilogy win over Amanda Serrano earlier this month!” Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has long held the pound-for-pound crown thanks to her dominance across multiple weight divisions. As of now, the 30-year-old has not publicly addressed this shift in ranking.

However, the official rankings aren’t unanimous. Ring Magazine still places Claressa Shields as their top pound-for-pound women’s fighter, and ESPN hasn’t moved Katie Taylor into the No. 1 position either. That said, Yahoo Sports and Ariel Helwani’s Uncrowned have updated their lists, placing Taylor at the summit following her win. So, what are your thoughts on the rankings? And what do you make of Claressa Shields’ announcement about her motherhood plans?