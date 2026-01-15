Claressa Shields Seemingly Calls Ryan Garcia a Liar After $25M Jake Paul Claim

Ryan Garcia often stirs the pot among fellow boxers with his bold claims. This time, ‘King Ryan’ said Jake Paul offered him $25 million to share the ring. For the boxing world, that figure sounded believable since both are capable of drawing fans’ attention to their bouts. But Claressa Shields smells a lie in Garcia’s story. Why?

Right now, fighting ‘El Gallo’ almost guarantees a huge audience on a premium streaming platform. But when Garcia told Bradley Martyn on his stream that he walked away from the lucrative showdown because he wants to become a champion one day, many started questioning his words. Did the 27-year-old truly mean it, or was the offer even real? ‘GWOAT’ clearly did not buy the story.

Claressa Shields calls out Ryan Garcia over Jake Paul fight claim

“They offered me like $20M or $25M, and then I said no cause…. Man, in my heart, I want that world title. I wanted to fight for the world title. So, I was like naah,” Garcia told Bradley Martyn in an interview. Claressa Shields later reposted the clip on X and fired back with a blunt response, writing, “Cap!!!! This man is Cap!!!”

Although Claressa Shields clearly does not believe ‘The Flash’s words, she didn’t explain the reason behind her disbelief. Maybe the ‘GWOAT’ is simply among those who think no real deal ever existed. Still, the situation gets interesting when you look back at a moment when Paul and Garcia could have realistically crossed paths.

After ‘The Problem Child’s fight with Gervonta Davis fell through last November, Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions began searching for suitable opponents for the bout. The team eventually finalized a deal with Anthony Joshua, but Ryan Garcia’s name was also on the list. Because of that, it is possible that ‘King Ryan’ did receive a $20 million offer to fight the YouTuber-turned-boxer and turned it down. Even so, like Shields, Garcia’s bitter rival Devin Haney also seemed unwilling to believe his claim.

“This dude just be lying with a straight face.. Noooo Oscar said you couldn’t,” Haney wrote on X.

As Ryan Garcia continues to face heavy skepticism from fellow fighters, clearer answers may only come when Jake Paul finally addresses the alleged offer himself. Until then, the spotlight shifts toward some intriguing predictions already emerging about ‘King Ryan’s next potential title fight.

Conor Benn confidently predicts ‘The Flash’s fate vs Mario Barrios

On February 21, 2026, Ryan Garcia will step inside the ring to face Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With a win, the Victorville native can finally call himself a world champion. However, his last outing ended in a shocking loss to Rolando Romero, which is why many fans still doubt whether he can get past Barrios.

On the other side, Barrios enters the fight on the back of two straight draws. Still, his most recent bout came against a legend, Manny Pacquiao, even if the Filipino icon was past his prime. That alone adds weight to his resume. Because of that, the matchup already feels competitive, with a slight edge leaning toward ‘El Azteca’. Still, Conor Benn, who plans to attend the fight, strongly believes Garcia will walk out as champion.

“I’ll be there ringside, and I want the winner. No doubt [it will be] Garcia. So, Garcia-Benn, I like the sound of that. I’d love to do it in Vegas… But I feel like I’ll bring it here to the UK for the supporters. Another stadium sounds good, doesn’t it?” the British boxer told Sky Sports.

So, despite the disappointment of his last fight, Ryan Garcia continues to receive strong backing from respected names in boxing. And there is every chance that the 27-year-old could still deliver one of the biggest wins of the year, relying purely on his skills.

That said, do you think ‘King Ryan’ can finally become the champion, the very reason he turned down the Jake Paul fight? Let us know in the comments section below.